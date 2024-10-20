BBM fetes new Indonesian leaders Prabowo, Gibran

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulated Indonesia’s newly inaugurated leaders, President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, following their swearing-in ceremony at the House of Representatives Building in Jakarta on Sunday.

Marcos, who attended the inauguration alongside First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Indonesia, especially as both nations prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in November.

“I congratulate President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on their inauguration in Jakarta today,” Marcos said.

The President praised Indonesia’s longstanding partnership with the Philippines, calling it one of the country’s closest friends in the region.

The Philippines and Indonesia are both founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The invitation to the inauguration ceremony came from outgoing President Joko Widodo and included other leaders, such as Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Gibran, who took office as Indonesia’s youngest vice president, is the eldest son of Widodo.