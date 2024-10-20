Baguio blaze kills 2 kids

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities here reported that two young brothers were killed in a house fire in Patmons Village, Purok 28 San Carlos Heights, Irisan, Baguio City last 19 October 2024.

The victims, aged 6 and 7, were believed to be asleep when the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Two of their siblings managed to escape, but a 26-year-old male was injured while attempting to rescue the trapped children.

Emergency responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Baguio, Baguio City Police Office Station 9, BFP Irisan, and Irisan Medical Emergency Council, along with volunteers, arrived at the scene shortly after the fire was reported at 1:41 p.m.

The BFP declared the fire under control at around 2 p.m. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The Irisan Barangay Office, the City Social Welfare and Development, and private donors have provided assistance to the victims’ family.