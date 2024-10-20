BABAEngineers bolster equal opportunity in power industry

The number of women in executive leadership teams (ELTs) in Philippine publicly listed companies (PLCs) increased by 40 percent from 2020 to 2022, according to the “Census on Women in Executive Leadership Teams in Philippine Publicly Listed Companies.”

Among the PLCs with a growing number of women in ELTs is energy company Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower). Women comprise 37 percent of ELT and 35 percent of the managerial pool of the operator of the 460-megawatt Tiwi-MakBan Geothermal Complex in Albay and Laguna.

While the power industry is still generally a male-dominated industry, AboitizPower believes that women can succeed and thrive in the sector. It touts the company’s BABAEngineer (a portmanteau of the words “babae” or woman and “engineer”), female engineers who help operate its power plants and power distribution facilities.

“In talent management, equal opportunity for development, upskilling, and promotion is given to all regardless of gender,” AboitizPower senior assistance vice president for talent attraction Corinne Patron said during the panel discussion at the recent launching event of the Census by the Philippine Women’s Economic Network and the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment.

“We follow the principles of meritocracy wherein we put the right people in the role where they fit. Selection and promotion is based on merit and open competition, and we reward those who deliver,” Patron added.

AboitizPower also have embedded gender diversity into its culture by implementing strategies and policies that promote equality and inclusivity across the organization.

“In talent attraction, we highlight the success and potential of all our team members, including our LGBTQIA+ colleagues,” AboitizPower talent attraction manager Francis Cruz said in a separate event hosted by non-profit community Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride.

In 2019, AboitizPower launched its Diversity and Inclusion campaign, which aims to raise awareness, promote respect, and celebrate the individuality of minorities, all while practicing a culture of excellence and high performance. This paved the way for the development of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging policy in 2023.

AboitizPower also started including domestic partners, whether common-law or same-sex, as beneficiaries in its health insurance coverage for employees, supporting and valuing all forms of families and relationships.

“This proactive step enhances the well-being of our LGBTQ+ team members and their families, sending a powerful message that AboitizPower values and respects diverse family structures,” Cruz said.

“These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and supported. AboitizPower is dedicated to leading by example in promoting inclusivity and well-being for all team members,” he added.