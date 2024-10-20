Athletes waging ‘green revolution’

Filipino athletes are now starting to become more engaged in the issue of climate change, knowing that they can influence the youth if they will spearhead a “green revolution” that could save the environment.

No less than the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is at the forefront of this campaign, saying that she enjoys planting trees and watching them grow when she’s not training or preparing for major international events.

In fact, at the height of the pandemic in 2021, Diaz and his husband, Julius Naranjo, joined Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella in a tree-planting activity at the Bantug Lake Ranch in Bacolod City.

Diaz, the country’s most distinguished weightlifter, said planting trees is no longer new to her as she has a green thumb.

“I love to plant trees because it helps preserve our environment. I want to nurture them until they grow. I have a green thumb,” said Diaz, the first ever Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

Now, Diaz and Naranjo are enjoying the fruit of their hard work and success during that memorable Olympic run. Aside from running a weightlifting gym in Jalajala, Rizal, the couple is also planting trees and advocating the importance of taking care of the environment in their free time.

Last month, Diaz bumped into former agriculture secretary Emmanuel Piñol at the Manila airport before their flight to Mindanao and he learned that she is going full-time in farming.

In his Facebook post of the chance encounter, Piñol said, “Diaz told me she plans to retire soon from the Armed Forces to take care of her farm in Zamboanga.”

“In fact, Hidilyn earlier sent me messages asking if she could get some planting materials of Golden Mondo Banana,” read his post.

Meanwhile, volleyball star Bryan Bagunas’ advocacy that he has chosen to take up with all seriousness is climate action. He joins tree planting drives as a volunteer.

Bagunas recognizes that through his influence, it is possible to motivate the younger generations to mobilize and act against climate change.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. As a youth and athlete, it’s my responsibility to use my voice and influence to inspire others to act for the climate,” said Bagunas, who now plays for the Cignal HD Spikers in the Spikers’ Turf following a colorful international stint that brought him to Taiwan and Japan.

“The involvement of the youth in discussions is helpful in seeing the effect of what they do. Their simple action, no matter how small, has a contribution to a bigger goal.”

Athletes like Bagunas and Diaz are not only fighting for the right, they are leading the charge in the fight for the right and it is increasing in their sporting circles.

Using their vast influence as well as their reach into the society, they intend to change this especially for the youngsters who are regarded as the champions when it comes to combating climate change.

For these athletes, this is a fight where everybody can do their part and help.