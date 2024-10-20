Watsons, the go-to health, wellness and beauty retailer in the Philippines, recently hosted an engaging vaccination awareness event called, “As A Matter of Vaxx: Get Your Vaccine Facts Straight.” Partnering with the improv group SPIT Manila, the event took place on 15 October at the Carlos P. Romulo Theater, RCBC Plaza.

The event kicked off with a panel discussion featuring renowned medical experts, shedding light on the importance of vaccines in preventing diseases and safeguarding public health. Panelists included Dr. Minette Claire Rosario, chair of the Adult Immunization Committee (2019-2023) of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Cristina Alberto, board member of the Philippine Vaccination Foundation; Dr. Gilinezabel De La Fuente from the Community Pediatrics Society of the Philippines; and Dr. Nicole Anne Buenavista, member of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Digital Medicine Society.

The discussion was moderated by medical content creator Doc Kilimanguru (Dr. Kilimanjaro Tiwaquen), adding a relatable and engaging touch to the conversation. The event was also supported by brand partners, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Exeltis, Pfizer and Unilab.

During the discussion, the experts shared crucial insights on the benefits of vaccines and debunked myths and misconceptions surrounding immunization. They emphasized the role vaccines play in creating a healthier community by protecting against diseases like flu, pneumonia, HPV, shingles and hepatitis B. The doctors aimed to clear up misinformation and ensure that attendees left with a better understanding of the essential role vaccines play in public health.

After the expert panel, SPIT Manila took the stage, bringing their unique brand of humor and creativity to the conversation. Through interactive skits, fun segments and audience participation, the improv group made the topic of vaccination more interesting. Even actress and comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto joined in on the fun, adding to the event’s lively atmosphere.

“Vaccinations are a crucial line of defense against outbreaks. Getting vaccinated is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community. This is the message we wanted to drive home with this initiative. We hope that by bringing medical experts and engaging acts from SPIT Manila together, we can encourage more people to get vaccinated and help dispel common misconceptions and myths surrounding immunization,” said Jared De Guzman, customer director of Watsons Philippines.

For those looking to get vaccinated, check Watsons’ vaccination schedule and book an appointment online at os.watsons.com.ph/VASS_UI/AppointmentBooking. You can also inquire via Watsons’ Facebook Messenger or visit select stores that offer walk-in appointments. Available vaccines include 2024 Flu, Pneumonia 13, Pneumonia 23, HPV4, Shingles and Hepatitis B.

For all your healthcare needs, shop at any of the 1,100+ Watsons stores nationwide or online through the Watsons app: bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp.