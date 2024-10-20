APMCDRR 2024: The Philippines Fosters Call for Localized, Inclusive, and Sustainably Financed Disaster Risk Reduction Efforts

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: The Philippines and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) on October 14 to 18 successfully hosted the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024, bringing together over 4,000 delegates from governments; international, national and civil society organizations; the private sector; and the academe and scientific community, on a common path to resilience.

The conference focused on disaster risk financing, inclusivity, gender, risk governance, and localization. These pillars are aligned with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which outlines targets and priorities designed to prevent new disaster risks and reduce existing ones.

Leading the opening of APMCDRR 2024 were President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, and Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

“This conference presents us with a grand opportunity to send a powerful message to the world: The Asia-Pacific is not only prepared to overcome the trials of tomorrow — we are also ready to lead in disaster risk reduction and climate action,” President Marcos said.

The President’s pronouncement set the tone for the APMCDRR, which produced significant discussions from the 140 plenary and working sessions and partner events that were led by over 500 moderators and speakers. Underscored in these sessions were the urgent need for countries in the Asia-Pacific — considered the most disaster-prone in the world — to intensify DRR and climate change adaptation efforts through partnerships, synergies, and innovations.

“The APMCDRR has been rich with ideas, insights, and commitments. The wealth of knowledge and innovations that exist across Asia-Pacific is a reminder of why this region leads the world in shaping the global DRR agenda,” Secretary Yulo Loyzaga said.

Throughout the conference, several sessions underscored the key priorities for DRR, emphasizing their alignment with the Sendai Framework’s goals of fostering resilient and inclusive communities.

Localization

Underscored in these sessions was the urgent need for localization, focusing on the importance of community-driven solutions in building resilience. Leaders and experts from across the region highlighted the crucial role that local leaders and communities play in DRR.

Secretary Yulo Loyzaga emphasized that while progress has been made, localization remains “one of the key challenges” in the Philippines. She stressed the importance of not only collecting accurate data but also understanding the local context in which that data is applied. “We need to not only learn how to collect good data, but also understand context,” she stated, pointing out that valuable insights are often lost when data and analytics are not contextualized at the local level.

This underscores the ongoing need to align local knowledge with cutting-edge tools.

Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of empowering local government units (LGUs), which are, “in many ways, in a better position to address the needs of their communities.” He added that enhanced cooperation between government agencies has strengthened disaster preparedness and recovery efforts by leveraging their specialized expertise.

President Marcos echoed the importance of community involvement in his opening speech, reinforcing the Philippines’ commitment to “empowering our local authorities and working closely with our youth to implement nature-based and ecosystem-centered solutions that honor their local traditions.”

This collaborative approach is central to DRR efforts, fostering a sense of ownership among residents, as Shaminoden M. Sambitory of the Lanao del Sur Provincial DRR Office explained: “We have to convince and help our communities participate… This collaborative approach ensures the programs reflect the community’s needs and foster ownership.”

Across the Asia-Pacific, international cooperation and traditional knowledge are strengthening localized efforts. Maria Socorro Abalahin of the Caucus of Development NGO Networks (CODE-NGO) emphasized the importance of building capacities in partnership with local duty-bearers and stakeholders, while Dr. Casper Fibæk from the European Space Agency shared how Copernicus data supports localized solutions by monitoring environmental changes. Additionally, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) underscored the value of living heritage in DRR efforts, with Lu’isa Uai Taunga advocating for integrating cultural practices like poetry and songs to raise youth awareness.

The APMCDRR 2024 reaffirmed that localization is not just a strategy — it is key to achieving resilient, contextually relevant solutions that can withstand the complex challenges of the region’s unique disaster risks.