APMCDRR 2024: The Philippines Fosters Call for Localized, Inclusive, and Sustainably Financed Disaster Risk Reduction Efforts

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: The Philippines and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) on October 14 to 18 successfully hosted the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024, bringing together over 4,000 delegates from governments; international, national and civil society organizations; the private sector; and the academe and scientific community, on a common path to resilience.
The conference focused on disaster risk financing, inclusivity, gender, risk governance, and localization. These pillars are aligned with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which outlines targets and priorities designed to prevent new disaster risks and reduce existing ones.
Leading the opening of APMCDRR 2024 were President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, and Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.
“This conference presents us with a grand opportunity to send a powerful message to the world: The Asia-Pacific is not only prepared to overcome the trials of tomorrow — we are also ready to lead in disaster risk reduction and climate action,” President Marcos said.
The President’s pronouncement set the tone for the APMCDRR, which produced significant discussions from the 140 plenary and working sessions and partner events that were led by over 500 moderators and speakers. Underscored in these sessions were the urgent need for countries in the Asia-Pacific — considered the most disaster-prone in the world — to intensify DRR and climate change adaptation efforts through partnerships, synergies, and innovations.
“The APMCDRR has been rich with ideas, insights, and commitments. The wealth of knowledge and innovations that exist across Asia-Pacific is a reminder of why this region leads the world in shaping the global DRR agenda,” Secretary Yulo Loyzaga said.
Throughout the conference, several sessions underscored the key priorities for DRR, emphasizing their alignment with the Sendai Framework’s goals of fostering resilient and inclusive communities.
Localization
Underscored in these sessions was the urgent need for localization, focusing on the importance of community-driven solutions in building resilience. Leaders and experts from across the region highlighted the crucial role that local leaders and communities play in DRR.
Secretary Yulo Loyzaga emphasized that while progress has been made, localization remains “one of the key challenges” in the Philippines. She stressed the importance of not only collecting accurate data but also understanding the local context in which that data is applied. “We need to not only learn how to collect good data, but also understand context,” she stated, pointing out that valuable insights are often lost when data and analytics are not contextualized at the local level.
This underscores the ongoing need to align local knowledge with cutting-edge tools.
Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of empowering local government units (LGUs), which are, “in many ways, in a better position to address the needs of their communities.” He added that enhanced cooperation between government agencies has strengthened disaster preparedness and recovery efforts by leveraging their specialized expertise.
President Marcos echoed the importance of community involvement in his opening speech, reinforcing the Philippines’ commitment to “empowering our local authorities and working closely with our youth to implement nature-based and ecosystem-centered solutions that honor their local traditions.”
This collaborative approach is central to DRR efforts, fostering a sense of ownership among residents, as Shaminoden M. Sambitory of the Lanao del Sur Provincial DRR Office explained: “We have to convince and help our communities participate… This collaborative approach ensures the programs reflect the community’s needs and foster ownership.”
Across the Asia-Pacific, international cooperation and traditional knowledge are strengthening localized efforts. Maria Socorro Abalahin of the Caucus of Development NGO Networks (CODE-NGO) emphasized the importance of building capacities in partnership with local duty-bearers and stakeholders, while Dr. Casper Fibæk from the European Space Agency shared how Copernicus data supports localized solutions by monitoring environmental changes. Additionally, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) underscored the value of living heritage in DRR efforts, with Lu’isa Uai Taunga advocating for integrating cultural practices like poetry and songs to raise youth awareness.
The APMCDRR 2024 reaffirmed that localization is not just a strategy — it is key to achieving resilient, contextually relevant solutions that can withstand the complex challenges of the region’s unique disaster risks.
Securing sustainable financing for DRR
Securing sustainable financing for disaster risk reduction (DRR) is another crucial pillar in building resilient communities across the Asia-Pacific region. While countries like the Philippines have made notable progress in utilizing disaster risk financing tools, significant challenges remain in scaling these initiatives. There are clear opportunities to leverage public-private partnerships and access global funds for disaster reduction and recovery, but persistent issues such as inconsistent investment, misalignment of climate finance with development goals, and limited cross-sector collaboration continue to hamper progress.
During the conference, governments were urged to significantly boost their DRR budgets. This call reflects the need for a concerted, regional effort to ensure communities are equipped to withstand and recover from future disasters. Increased investments in DRR were highlighted as critical to achieving long-term resilience, especially as the region faces growing threats from climate change and natural hazards.
Participants from multilateral development banks, bilateral donors, and international financial institutions acknowledged the need for increased financial support. The scale of disaster displacement requires significant resources not only for immediate relief but also for long-term recovery and the socioeconomic development of vulnerable communities.
“There must be an increase in financing, an increase in inclusion to support displaced populations, and greater investment in local governments and civil society organizations,” said Sanny Jegillos, Practice Coordinator (Disaster) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Inclusivity in DRR: Leaving No One Behind
Inclusivity in DRR is another vital pillar for ensuring that all communities, especially the most vulnerable, are protected and empowered to build resilience against natural hazards. By incorporating inclusive approaches, DRR efforts can better address the specific needs of marginalized groups — such as women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities — who are often disproportionately affected by disasters. Their active participation in DRR planning and implementation not only promotes equity but also strengthens the effectiveness of resilience strategies, making communities better prepared to withstand and recover from future risks.
Philippine Senator Loren Legarda underscored the importance of giving women and vulnerable groups a voice in shaping the post-2030 Sendai Framework. She advocated for a disaster management system that embraces diversity and inclusion at every stage, from planning to recovery. Legarda also highlighted the significant challenges persons with disabilities face in accessing resources during disasters, particularly in remote and underserved areas. She called for greater collaboration across sectors to address these disparities and ensure that no one is left behind in disaster resilience efforts.
“Resilience cannot be achieved by working in silos,” Legarda said. “Kanya-kanya, in the Tagalog word meaning to each their own, spells disaster. Governments, the private sector, civil society, local communities, the education sector – all must collaborate to create inclusive and innovative solutions.”
There are clear opportunities to advance gender-responsive strategies, empower persons with disabilities as leaders in disaster preparedness, and strengthen grassroots initiatives that equip local communities with resilience tools. By fostering a whole-of-society approach and enhancing international cooperation, there is potential to build more inclusive, coordinated disaster risk governance systems that address the needs of diverse populations. By addressing gaps and fostering collaboration at all levels, a more resilient, equitable, and inclusive DRR framework can be achieved, ensuring that communities are protected and supported.
Strengthening Resilience Through Convergence and Synergy
As the conference concluded, Secretary Yulo Loyzaga emphasized the urgent need for interconnectedness, coherence, and convergence in drr. She highlighted that only by aligning efforts across sectors and ensuring collaboration at all levels can resilience be effectively built.
Echoing this, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore stressed that governments and organizations must work together and converge across sectors to create robust, inclusive, and well-financed disaster risk governance systems. Sustained investment, localized approaches, and the inclusion of all voices — especially those of vulnerable groups — are essential to ensuring the Asia-Pacific region is better prepared to withstand and recover from future disasters.
“As we close the chapter on this successful ministerial, UNDRR will ensure that our deliberations here will inform the preparation for the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, which will take place in June 2025.” concluded Kishore.
The APMCDRR 2024 reaffirmed that the path to resilience lies in collective action and the implementation of disaster strategies that are localized, inclusive, and sustainably financed, leaving no one behind.