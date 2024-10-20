Albayalde sounds alarm on drug resurgence

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Former Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde, now running for mayor of this city, has expressed concern over the resurgence of the drug problem in the country.

Albayalde, who served as PNP chief during the Duterte administration, attributed the perceived increase in drug availability to a lack of specific orders and a fragmented approach to drug enforcement.

He expressed belief that the police campaign against illegal drugs has become less effective due to unclear directives and a focus on individual programs rather than a unified strategy.

“There are more drug dealers on the streets again, especially in depressed areas. Crimes are increasing, such as incidents involving rogue cops, break-ins, and other criminal activities,” Albayalde told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“People are starting to compare the situation now to before, when they could walk at night without fear. Here in Angeles, we’ve received many complaints about snatchings and holdups, especially targeting foreigners, which is bad for tourism,” he said, noting a rise in crimes against Korean visitors.

He also pointed out that the police may be lacking clear directives to combat both crime and illegal drugs, which may lead to a less focused approach to law enforcement.

“It’s not just illegal drugs that the police need to address; all forms of crime must be tackled. We need to intensify law enforcement, intelligence gathering, patrols and police visibility. That’s very important,” he emphasized.

Albayalde’s concerns come amid growing reports of increased drug peddling and addiction nationwide, particularly in impoverished areas. He also raised alarms about the rise of “rogue cops,” suggesting a breakdown in public trust and vulnerabilities within law enforcement.