Aeta village gets deep well

Katutubo Village is an Aeta community in Barangay Planas located in Porac town, Pampanga.

Resident Jonalyn Abuque said her children usually take a bath in a river but that will be a thing of the past. A modern deep well has been built in the community courtesy of the corporate social arms of Prime Infra and Manila Water, together with Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga.

“I will just fetch water here (deep well) and I’m sure it’s clean,” said Abuque during the inauguration of the facility on 11 October.

“One million thanks that our community was one of the those given help to improve our lives,” added Abuque.

Aside from her family, 256 other households in Katutubo Village and surrounding communities of Barangay Planas will have long-term access to clean and safe water for better health, hygiene and sanitation.

“Clean water from the facility can foster better health for the community,” Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga general manager Jake Lachica said during the turnover ceremony.

Manila Water Foundation executive director Reginald Andal said the deep well was made possible through collective effort.

“More can be accomplished by working together. We can do better projects that impact lives,” according to Andal.

Prime Infra Foundation executive director Dave Jesus Devilles told the Aetas present at the event to take care of the blessing given to them.

As part of the ceremony, a manual and tool box were also handed over to the barangay local government unit and the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) team to support the operations and maintenance of the facility.

The WASH team, which includes members from the Katutubo Village, were trained on how to operate the facility, while the barangay will provide support in monitoring the maintenance activities of the team.