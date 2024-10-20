A national call to action

The Philippines, more than its majestic seas and sceneries, is a home to a unique array of wildlife, many of which are found nowhere else. However, the rich ecological heritage the nation has are under existential threat. Several of the country’s most iconic species — the Philippine eagle, Philippine pangolin, pawikan, dugong, tamaraw and Philippine cockatoo — are facing extinction due to habitat loss and environmental degradation.

Philippine Eagle

Known as “King of the Skies,” the Philippine Eagle is a powerful apex predator that usually occupies the vast forests of Sierra Madre, Cordillera Mountain Range, Samar, Leyte and Mindanao. Endemic to the country, it plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of the forest. The fewer than 500 left in the wild are trying to survive from shooting, hunting and deforestation. Conservation and protection efforts are led by the Philippine Eagle Foundation which also raises awareness about the creature’s importance.

Philippine Pangolin

Pangolins are small, nocturnal mammals accustomed to plants and trees in the forests of Palawan. They are unique for acting as a forest landscaper and pest consumer. Unfortunately, this species is hunted for its purported medicinal properties, and its meat, which is considered a delicacy in several places. Habitat destruction heightens its declining population.

Pawikan

In the majestic beauty of the seas of the country lies several kinds of sea turtles including the hawksbill, green and olive ridley turtles collectively known as pawikan. They nest mostly in the beaches of Mindanao, Palawan, Zambales, Bataan, amongst others. Sea turtles are essential to the marine ecosystem as they maintain the health of fish and marine plants. However, they are threatened by plastic pollution and illegal poaching. Community hatcheries are helping raise awareness of their plight and increase their number.

Dugong

Often called “sea cow” for its grazing habits in the seagrass, the dugong is a marine herbivore that also maintains the health of the underwater ecosystem. These creatures are extremely vulnerable to accidents like boat collisions and illegal hunting. One of their last stronghold is the island of Palawan, where conservation efforts are highly prioritized.

Tamaraw

Mostly found in the island of Mindoro, the tamaraw is often used as a symbol of resilience.

In 2023, the Philippines recorded 335 tamaraws from what used to be 523 in 2018. This huge decrease is due to overhunting and mortality from diseases passed by livestocks. Efforts to prevent its extinction are habitat protection and breeding programs.

Cockatoo

Despite the brightly colored feathers the Philippine cockatoo has, it might sooner be gone from our sights mainly due to illegal pet trade. The population of this bird in the wild is estimated to be 650 to 1,000. Efforts to preserve it are also focused on protecting its habitats.

At the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, local and foreign delegates not just focused on enhancing human resiliency from deadly storms and natural calamities. The survival of wildlife were also considered. The government and private sector led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank and wildlife conservation groups have partnered to save the above six species from extinction. Through the collective effort, the future of wildlife Filipinos take pride of lies is hopefully ensured.