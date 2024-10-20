A Blueprint for Safer Communities: Frontlining Science and Localization for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

In an era where climate change amplifies disaster risks, the need to fuse scientific advancements with local knowledge has become a priority for disaster-prone nations. This theme was emphasized at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), where global leaders gathered to discuss innovative approaches to building disaster resilience.

At the heart of the discussion was the synergy between science and community-driven initiatives. As Dr. Rajib Shaw, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Science and Technology Advisory Group, articulated, “science is not the monopoly of scientists.” He urged a shift in perspective, where instead of treating local communities as the “last mile” in disaster preparedness, we position them as the “first mile,” placing them at the forefront of resilience-building efforts.

Bringing Science Benefits to People in the Philippine Context

In the Philippines, where disasters like typhoons, earthquakes, and floods are frequent, the integration of science into disaster preparedness is crucial. However, scientific solutions must be practical and tailored to local realities. This is where the Philippine experience offers valuable insights into blending scientific tools with community knowledge.

One notable example is the post-disaster recovery efforts following Typhoon Haiyan. Local communities in Leyte were not merely recipients of aid but active participants in rebuilding efforts. Local knowledge of flood patterns was integrated with rain gauges and hazard maps from PAGASA and PHIVOLCS - integrating indigenous knowledge with scientific tools.

Similarly, Dr. Rajib Shaw’s work in other disaster-prone regions, including India and Nepal, involved training local masons in seismic retrofitting, which used low-cost, accessible materials to strengthen buildings against earthquakes. These case studies illustrate how co-designed solutions that involve local communities are more sustainable in the long run.

This combination of community-driven action and scientific support empowers local populations, making them active participants in resilience-building. The Philippine model reflects the broader goal of turning science into a tool that benefits people directly.

Importance of Localization in Balancing DRR Engineering

A key theme at APMCDRR 2024 was the balance between hard and soft engineering in disaster resilience. Hard engineering refers to the construction of physical infrastructure like flood defenses and earthquake-resistant buildings. Soft engineering, on the other hand, includes community capacity-building, governance, and education, often less visible but equally important.

Dr. Shaw highlighted the importance of balancing these approaches, noting that while hard infrastructure is necessary, its effectiveness depends on the invisible soft infrastructure that supports it, such as strong governance, regulations, and community preparedness. This balance became evident in Japan’s recovery from the Nobi Peninsula earthquake in 2024. Despite well-designed physical infrastructure, the subsequent flood overwhelmed many areas. However, thanks to the soft engineering efforts such as community training and disaster drills, local populations were able to minimize losses.

This lesson resonates strongly in the Philippines, where multiple hazards frequently intersect. While the country has invested in structural solutions like flood barriers and reinforced buildings, the local community’s capacity to adapt and respond—through education and preparation—plays an equally critical role. As Shaw explained, disaster risk reduction must be localized; what works for one region may not work for another, emphasizing the need for tailored solutions.

Science-Localization Synergy: Collaboration for Resilience

Around the world, the most successful disaster resilience strategies are those where science and local knowledge intersect. At APMCDRR 2024, Dr. Shaw showcased examples of how community-driven innovations can complement scientific advancements.

In Varanasi, India, an augmented reality-based flood mapping tool developed with local communities helps predict flood levels. The tool allows residents to upload real-time data, which is then used to direct traffic and mitigate risk. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, this synergy is also evident. Local volunteers were trained to map groundwater contamination, using technology to detect arsenic levels in drinking water.

The Philippines has adopted similar approaches. In 2023, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Philippine Space Agency partnered for the BakaJuan Project, a National Mangrove Map powered by satellite data imagery, open data, AI and citizen science. Volunteers and stakeholders are active participants in protecting the Philippines’ vital mangrove cover.

The combination of local involvement and scientific tools empowers communities to protect themselves. These efforts which engage community members in scientific processes ensure solutions are contextually relevant and sustainable. Additionally, localized approaches significantly enhance the accuracy of risk assessments, which in turn facilitates timely and effective disaster response measures.

This science-localization synergy highlights the power of collaboration, where the strengths of each approach, scientific precision and local adaptability, create resilient communities capable of responding to ever-changing disaster risks.

Vision for the Future: Bridging Science and Localization

Looking ahead, the integration of science and localization will become even more crucial in building disaster-resilient communities. As Dr. Shaw emphasized at the conference, disaster resilience is not about prescribing solutions but providing choices.

“Communities are diverse, and their needs are diverse,” he said, stressing that science must offer a range of tools tailored to the specific risks and contexts of each community.

In the future, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) will become central to DRR efforts. These technologies, already in use in Japan’s schools, help children simulate disaster scenarios, giving them the skills to respond quickly and effectively. As these tools become more affordable, they will likely play a larger role in countries like the Philippines, where immersive learning could revolutionize disaster education.

However, technology alone cannot solve the complex challenges posed by climate change and increasing disaster risks. The foundation of disaster resilience lies in strong partnerships. As Shaw noted, no single organization can tackle these challenges alone. A whole-of-society approach, where the public and private sectors, civil society, and local communities work together, will be critical in the years to come. Platforms like APMCDRR provide the opportunity to build these partnerships and share the knowledge needed to make communities safer and more resilient from climate change and disasters.

As the world faces escalating threats from climate change and natural disasters, the blueprint for safer communities lies in frontlining science and localization. Disaster resilience is not only about utilizing advanced technologies or strengthening infrastructure, but about empowering communities to lead with their insights, supported by science. This synergy creates disaster-resilient infrastructure that is rooted in local contexts and built to withstand the unique challenges of each region.

By turning the “last mile” into the “first mile” of preparedness, local knowledge becomes the foundation for community-driven resilience, amplified by science and innovation. In the Asia-Pacific region, where disasters are frequent and severe, this approach is a blueprint for safeguarding lives and strengthening communities. Moving forward, fostering partnerships between governments, scientists, and communities will ensure that disaster-resilient infrastructure is both inclusive and adaptive.

Ultimately, the strength of disaster-resilient infrastructure lies not just in engineering, but in the collaboration between science and local champions—those who lead the charge in creating safer, more sustainable futures for all.