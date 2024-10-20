13 Phl boxers make WBC ratings

Led by super-bantamweights Marlon Tapales and Johnriel Casimero and super-feather Mark Magsayo, a total of 13 Filipinos made it to the latest rankings released by the World Boxing Council (WBC) from its headquarters in Mexico City.

Tapales retained his No. 2 spot in the 122-lb division being ruled by Japanese pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue while Casimero is listed at No. 7.

Magsayo, formerly world champion at feather, is also ranked highly at No. 2 in the 130-lb class with Charly Suarez also made it at No. 15.

In the lightest weight category, minimumweight, being manned by Melvin Jerusalem, those who made the grade include Jayson Canoy at No. 2, Vic Saludar at No. 12 and Jake Amparo at No. 13.

At light-fly, Regie Suganob is at No. 6 while Jayson Vayson at No. 8 and Christian Araneta at No. 11.

In the fly class, there is only one ranked — Vince Paras — at No. 14.

Jay-R Raquinel, fresh from winning the WBC’s Continental Americas crown in Sonora, Mexico, last week, is at No. 6.

Vincent Astrolabio, meanwhile, is at No. 12 at bantam.

The WBC’s Ratings Committee is made up of 16 members, excluding chairman Dean Lohuis of the United States, vice chairman Kevin Noone of Thailand and executive secretary Luis Medina of Mexico.

Among the members of the WBC’s Ratings Committee is Filipino Juan Miguel Elorde, who was appointed by governing body president Mauricio Sulaiman, six months ago.