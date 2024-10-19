Visayas Container Terminal ushers new era of efficiency

Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Iloilo, recently put into operation two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC), the first of their kind in Panay Island.

These are expected to enhance Iloilo port’s role as a competitive and efficient trade gateway for Western Visayas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the cranes’ start of operation. This was led by Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr., Iloilo provincial governor; Jeffrey P. Ganzon, Iloilo City vice mayor; Raisa Treñas-Chu, delegate of Iloilo City mayor Jerry Treñas; Atty. Jay Daniel R. Santiago, Philippine Ports Authority general manager; and Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

Joining them were Timothee Jeannin, outgoing VCT executive director, and John Alexander Rhoss Largo, incoming VCT chief executive officer.

State-of-the-art

Mr. Gonzalez said, “These new cranes, the largest and most modern in Panay Island, represent our commitment to pursue a culture of efficiency and advancement. The flexibility offered by these MHCs will allow us to deliver an immense improvement in service to our clients. By providing state-of-the-art resources, we are enabling our people to achieve results beyond the ordinary for the greater good of our stakeholders and the local economy.”

Vice mayor Ganzon said the new cranes will significantly boost Iloilo’s economy by opening local industries to national and international markets: “With VCT’s increased operational efficiency, greater cargo handling capacity, and enhanced connectivity, this will allow our businesses to meet the rising demand of our thriving local economy and bolster our competitiveness in national and international trade.”

Boost VCT’s ability to handle increasing cargo

Manufactured by Konecranes, each of the two new ESP.5 Gottwald MHCs has a reach of 46 meters and a lifting capacity of 100 tons. They will boost VCT’s ability to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general and project cargo in the region. The new technology is expected to streamline operations, leading to faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, improved safety, and greater port efficiency.