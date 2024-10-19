Ultras, D’Navigators clash for early lead

DN Steel-FEU and the D’Navigators Iloilo collide in an early high-stakes battle as they seek to secure the solo lead in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Their match unfolds at 6 p.m. with both teams eyeing their second straight win of the tournament.

Fresh off a 3-1 victory over the Chichi DHTSI Titans last Friday, the Ultras are eager to prove that their performance was no work of a chance.

Yltras Head coach Eddieson Orcullo, who recently led the team to the V-League Collegiate Men’s Challenge championship, is keen to see his players maintain their fighting spirit.

“We will fight until the end,” said Orcullo, who will lean again on the talents of Mikko Espartero, Jelord Talisayan and Dryx Saavedra in their quest for another victory.

“These guys really love volleyball that’s why their name is D’Navigators.”

The D’Navigators, meanwhile, are in no mood to relent after their hard-fought five-set win, also against the Titans, in the league’s opener last Wednesday.

Despite the extra set required to secure the win, head coach Boyet Delmoro emphasized the need for a shift in mindset moving forward.

“We need to huddle first,” said Delmoro, aiming for more consistent play from key players like Barbie San Andres, Kyle Villamor and Madz Gampong.

“If we’re talking about training, we already had a lot of it. We just need to correct our mindset and always think of having good preparation.”

In the 4 p.m. opening match, Martelli Meats and VNS Griffins look to bounce back after opening-day defeats with the former, which resilience in a five-set battle against Savouge, to rely on the leadership of Jerome Cordez, Razzel Palisoc and Angelo Reyes.

Meanwhile, the Griffins hope to recover from a straight-set loss to Criss Cross King Crunchers and will turn to Charles Segui, Howard Guerra and Kenneth Daynata to lead their charge.

The matches promise to deliver thrilling action as all four teams vie to make an early statement in the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision and backed by ArenaPlus, Mikasa and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.