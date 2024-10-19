Tiger Cubs roar at home

Playing on its home floor, University of Santo Tomas came out firing, setting the tone on an easy 90-59 conquest of University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) in Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 juniors high school basketball tournament on Saturday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The backcourt duo of Jhon Canapi and Andwele Cabañero commanded the Tiger Cubs’ early 29-11 run, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively, to dictate the tempo and demoralize the Junior Fighting Maroons.

Although UPIS matched UST’s scoring in the second period, the Tiger Cubs’ rampage continued in the third quarter, 28-14, to establish a massive 32-point lead heading into the final quarter, 75-43.

“I’m happier now compared to our previous game against UPIS in which we had a hard time winning. They responded well and showed that they are willing to win,” said UST head coach Noli Mejos, recalling their 87-53 win over UPIS in the first round where they needed a second-quarter barrage to take control.

“If we can play on our home court, it will be much better. We’re training here so we took advantage.”

Canapi scored 30 points on an impressive 10-of-16 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds for the Tiger Cubs, who improved to 6-3 at solo third.

Cabañero produced another near-triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, while Miguel Jubilado and Dustin Bathan contributed 11 and nine points, respectively.

UST’s next game will be on 30 October against the still-unbeaten University of the East at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.