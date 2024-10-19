Three killed and eight injured in shooting following Mississippi school football celebration

LEXINGTON, Miss. — A tragic shooting incident occurred in central Mississippi early Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to eight others. The violence broke out as attendees were celebrating a school’s homecoming football victory at an outdoor trail, several hours after the game concluded.

According to authorities, the gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. when at least two assailants opened fire into a crowd of approximately 200 to 300 people. Holmes County Sheriff Willie March reported that the shooting followed a fight among some men at the celebration, although the cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Sheriff March described the scene as chaotic. “The shooting just started, and people started running,” he said. “It was chaos, to tell you the truth.” Many of the celebrants were attending the post-game event following a successful outing by the Holmes County Consolidated Schools' football team.

The shooting took place about five miles outside of Lexington, a city located over 60 miles north of Jackson. Among the deceased were two 19-year-olds and a 25-year-old, all of whom were part of the local community. Emergency responders airlifted the injured victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In an effort to gather evidence, deputies have been collecting spent ammunition at the scene, seeking to determine how many firearms were involved in the shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff March noted that gun violence among young men has become an “off and on” issue in the area, which has a population of nearly 16,000. “It’s hard to see what they are fighting over. I don’t think they are fighting over turf or drugs,” he stated. “These are young men walking around with weapons. I wish I had an answer.”

As law enforcement continues to search for the suspects, the local community is left grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence, highlighting the urgent need for solutions to combat such incidents in the future.

(Sources: AP, WJTV, Clarion Ledger)