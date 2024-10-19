THERE’S A ROLLERCOASTER ON THE SHIP?!

Many ‘firsts’ for the fleet

Among the never-before-seen Disney attractions to be located on the Adventure’s upper decks is, you got it — “an adventure zone” featuring characters from the Marvel Universe.

Among the must-see and must-try activity is the Ironcycle Test Run, touted to be “the longest rollercoaster at sea.”

As a major part of the Disney Cruise experience, dining will be something to look forward to, says DCL officials, as dining options will include “not just international favorites but also world-renowned Asian cuisine.” (Will we see globally top-rated Filipino dishes adobo and sinigang do you think?)

Third but equally memorable in all DCL experiences: Showstopping Broadway-style entertainment. According to cruise line officials, the Disney Adventure will showcase an all-new musical spectacular, Remember, developed exclusively for the ship.

Lastly, and certainly not least, “numerous luxurious and comfortable stateroom type” accommodation choices await guests of any group size.

It was also announced on 16 October that bookings for the Disney Adventure begin on 10 December 2024. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on 14 November.

“As part of our unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, guests throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to experience the magic of their favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, in their very own backyard.”

As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for a minimum of five years, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.