THERE’S A ROLLERCOASTER ON THE SHIP?!

SINGAPORE (16 October 2024) — Even with five spectacular cruise ships already in its fleet, Disney Cruise Lines (DCL) continues to prove there are endless ways to draw from “over 100 years of storytelling from Disney, Marvel and Pixar.”
So when the much-awaited first Disney ship in Asia sets sail from Singapore on 15 December 2025, guests can look forward to not just three “all-new Disney attractions,” as revealed in a grand unveiling event at the Marina Bay Sands, but unique and imaginative experiences as anyone expects of anything “Disney.”
The upcoming Disney Adventure, to dock from shipmakers in Germany to Singapore, offers the region a “magical cruise holiday” — three-night stays or four-night trips into the fantastical, lovable or adventurous stories recreated in spaces as only Disney’s imagineers can think of.
Many ‘firsts’ for the fleet
Among the never-before-seen Disney attractions to be located on the Adventure’s upper decks is, you got it — “an adventure zone” featuring characters from the Marvel Universe.
Among the must-see and must-try activity is the Ironcycle Test Run, touted to be “the longest rollercoaster at sea.”
As a major part of the Disney Cruise experience, dining will be something to look forward to, says DCL officials, as dining options will include “not just international favorites but also world-renowned Asian cuisine.” (Will we see globally top-rated Filipino dishes adobo and sinigang do you think?)
Third but equally memorable in all DCL experiences: Showstopping Broadway-style entertainment. According to cruise line officials, the Disney Adventure will showcase an all-new musical spectacular, Remember, developed exclusively for the ship.
Lastly, and certainly not least, “numerous luxurious and comfortable stateroom type” accommodation choices await guests of any group size.
It was also announced on 16 October that bookings for the Disney Adventure begin on 10 December 2024. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on 14 November.
“As part of our unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, guests throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to experience the magic of their favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, in their very own backyard.”
As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for a minimum of five years, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.
Adventures, from now to stern
Unlike other Disney cruises, Disney Adventure will not have port of calls. Instead, “the ship is the destination.”
From rollercoaster rides, to nightly shows, to food trips, each day can be filled with activity in any of the seven key areas on the ship.
“Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line. “From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”
The upper decks of the Disney Adventure will be like being in different “worlds,” floating like a dream.
The seven key areas in the ship are: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.
Marvel Landing offers an Avengers-level adventure with attractions and experiences inspired by iconic Marvel Super Heroes. Try the On Ironcycle Test Run, a 250-meter-long (820 feet) rollercoaster, which allows guests to “test-drive” Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype on a thrilling high-speed circuit and be suspended up to 9 meters (30 feet) above the upper decks.
Aboard Pym Quantum Racers, guests will steer Pym Tech-modified mini-cars on an oversized toy set track.
Groot Galaxy Spin will take guests on an out-of-this-world ride onboard a Nova Corp Bass Jumper, set to an awesome mix of upbeat music.
Toy Story Place will have a whimsical water play land where the world of Pixar’s Toy Story will spring to life. Designed for families with young children, the area will include playful water features inspired by the films, including a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides and interactive splash pads.
San Fransokyo Street, which features a Big Hero Arcade, a dynamic family gaming lounge. The centerpiece of Big Hero Arcade will be Hero Training Zone, an immersive training simulator — an active, full-body experience that will allow groups of four to put their skills to the test as they run, dodge and block their way across a high-tech gaming floor.”
There’s more to look forward to in the Disney Adventure. Next up: What kind of dining will the newest and biggest ship offer?
With information from DCL