THE STORIES THAT WE WEAVE

It has been said that the soul of a nation lies in its artists and artisans. This was the inspiration that HABI (The Philippine Textile Council) drew from when they first launched the Likhang Habi Market Fair in 2010. Notwithstanding the pandemic, they continued with their mission to ensure that beautiful Filipino weaves are discovered and appreciated — not only for its versatility, but also for the artisans who created them. Now on its 14th year, the fair have grown from having merely 11 booths to over 100 merchants, who have taken the theme “Earth To Loom: Celebrating Natural Dyes In Philippine Textiles” to heart in their creations.
The 14th Likhang Habi Market Fair offers a deeper look into more aspects of the Filipino’s culture and heritage through the beautiful pieces on display, while also connecting with the artists who create them.
At the very core of Likhang Habi is its mission to preserve, promote, and modernize Philippine textiles. Working with partners from the public and private sectors, their advocacy towards education, communication, and research have been integral to taking local weaves into the future. “We started HABI because we realized that there was no textile society in the Philippines,” said founder and chairman emeritus Maria Isabel “Maribel” Ongpin, taking their cues from other ASEAN countries, where specialized organizations were dedicated to nurturing their local heritage and artisans. The ladies behind the organization travel all over the country, visiting weavers and artisans, finding that sweet spot between talent and tradition, and opening doors to wider markets for their trade. “We realized that many of the weavers and crafters are actually quite isolated. They need a platform to show their product and tell their story,” says HABI secretary Rambie Katrina Lim. “The market fair is a chance for them to interact with a bigger market.”
One of the pillar projects of HABI is their Piña Weaving Competition. This year, they took it a step further, opening up a new category for weavers under 30 years-old, with the intent of building an affinity between the craft and the younger generation. “We were quite surprised by the number of young people who joined. That indicates that it’s now in the hands of the next generation, and that this tradition will not fade away,” said Adelaida Lim, HABI president emeritus.
As the Likhang Habi Market Fair has grown, weavers and artisans — from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — have taken on the challenge to showcase the best and most creative of their work, from textiles, garments, and bags, to home decor, jewelry and more. “They know that at Likhang Habi, they can sell the nicer items because the customers who come are quite discerning,” adds Rambie.
The fair has also spawned may success stories, who have grown from grassroots to greatness. The likes of Carlo Eliserio and Raquel Eliserio got their start at the fair, and now is able to showcase is work in international conventions, and has displays in major retail outlets. Adelaida Lim, HABI president emeritus said, “We have seen many weavers develop into competent entrepreneurs while improving their craft skills.” In fact, HABI president Mia Villanueva began her journey with the group as a vendor at Likhang Habi with her bags and accessories brand MCV Designs, and is still part of it to this day. For weavers still trying to find their footing, a sponsosrhip program was recently launched to allow newcomers to participate in the fair.
ACCESSORIES made using bamboo fabrics by Piesa.
With over 100 vendors, weavers, and merchants offering up their wares during the three-day fair, shoppers are spoilt for choice. Expect interesting finds from the likes of Good Luck, Humans, Piesa, Kandama Collective, BJ Chavez, Silahis Arts & Artifacts, Rubyline Piña, Lakat Sustainables, Coco & Tres, Rose Ann’s Fabric Gallery, and more. With much buzz on social media, and via word of mouth, they are expecting a good crowd visiting the fair over the weekend. “The bazaars manifest the broadening interest of the public in traditional textiles. This was exactly HABI’s aim when we started: to preserve Philippine weaving traditions which vary from island to island,” Adelaida emphasizes.
With the modern world slowly taking up our general consciousness, the need to stay connected to the work made by hand is imperative. With every piece that finds its way from weaver to merchant to buyer, it continues the moving legacy of the Filipino artisan. And secures its future. Through the 14th Likhang Habi Market Fair, HABI hopes to keep telling this story, and growing it to include younger generations, and the creativity lying in wait. The fair is ongoing at Glorietta Activity Center until Sunday, 20 October, where you can not only indulge in a bit of shopping, but to also play your part in evolving narrative of the Filipino weaver.