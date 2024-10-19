THE STORIES THAT WE WEAVE

It has been said that the soul of a nation lies in its artists and artisans. This was the inspiration that HABI (The Philippine Textile Council) drew from when they first launched the Likhang Habi Market Fair in 2010. Notwithstanding the pandemic, they continued with their mission to ensure that beautiful Filipino weaves are discovered and appreciated — not only for its versatility, but also for the artisans who created them. Now on its 14th year, the fair have grown from having merely 11 booths to over 100 merchants, who have taken the theme “Earth To Loom: Celebrating Natural Dyes In Philippine Textiles” to heart in their creations.

The 14th Likhang Habi Market Fair offers a deeper look into more aspects of the Filipino’s culture and heritage through the beautiful pieces on display, while also connecting with the artists who create them.

At the very core of Likhang Habi is its mission to preserve, promote, and modernize Philippine textiles. Working with partners from the public and private sectors, their advocacy towards education, communication, and research have been integral to taking local weaves into the future. “We started HABI because we realized that there was no textile society in the Philippines,” said founder and chairman emeritus Maria Isabel “Maribel” Ongpin, taking their cues from other ASEAN countries, where specialized organizations were dedicated to nurturing their local heritage and artisans. The ladies behind the organization travel all over the country, visiting weavers and artisans, finding that sweet spot between talent and tradition, and opening doors to wider markets for their trade. “We realized that many of the weavers and crafters are actually quite isolated. They need a platform to show their product and tell their story,” says HABI secretary Rambie Katrina Lim. “The market fair is a chance for them to interact with a bigger market.”