Swindler arrested in Cavite

Elements of the Pasay City police arrested two individuals involved on swindling and counterfeiting in an operation in Tanza, Cavite.

Report showed that on 18 October 2024, personnel from Pasay City Police Station Investigation and Detective Management Section the suspects after complaint was filed by a victim of the fraudulent transaction.

The suspects, identified as alias Christian, 25, and alias Angelex, 30, were simultaneously arrested at approximately 4:50 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on the same day.

According to the complaint filed by alias Erwin, 29, the incident occurred on the evening of 17 October 2024 after arranging to sell his Yamaha Mio motorcycle for P20,000 through social media.

The transaction took place in front of a convenience store in Barangay 201, Pasay City, but after receiving the payment in cash, Erwin discovered that the money he received consisting of 20 P1,000 bills, were counterfeit.

Police personnel, acting swiftly on Erwin’s report, conducted a follow-up operation that led to the recovery of the Yamaha Mio motorcycle and the arrest of the suspects.

The counterfeit money seized during the arrest will be submitted to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for verification of authenticity.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the suspects’ activities and potential connections to other crimes.

Police Brigadier General Bernard R Yang, district director commended the swift action of the Pasay police.

“This police operation highlights our commitment to protecting the public from fraudulent activities and ensuring the integrity of financial transactions. We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.”