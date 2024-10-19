She moves with ‘PowHER’

Real talk and real empowerment

The forum was packed with epic panel discussions, featuring women who were literally changing the game in their fields. Hazel Calawod, coach of Olympian Carlos Yulo, gave the lowdown on building mental toughness and physical resilience, not just for athletes but for anyone navigating life’s daily grind.

She had a clear message for those who dreamed of reaching the top in the world of sports: it took more than just talent — it took grit.

Her advice for athletes aspiring to make it to the Olympics or win gold medals went beyond physical training; it touched on the mental and emotional endurance needed to thrive in a highly competitive environment.

“You have to have grit, right? Sports is a highly competitive environment, it is no joke. Every day, you are going to compete with yourself, every day you are going to have to learn about your weaknesses,” Hazel emphasized. To her, the journey to becoming an Olympian was about daily growth. “If you want to be at that level, every day you need to constantly discover, ‘What else can I do? What else is out there? What else am I missing?’ You need to have a healthy form of perfection.”

Healthy

Hazel highlighted the importance of balance. While striving for excellence, she emphasized that it was crucial not to push oneself to unhealthy extremes.

“Healthy is the key word. Because at that level, to perform at 0.0001 percent in your sport, that takes a lot of dedication,” she said.

Success, according to Hazel, requires both passion and persistence. “That takes a lot of waking up even though your body is so tired, but you are very committed to what you envision yourself to achieve. You have to show up for your dreams, number one. Because you are the only one that understands what your dream is.”

She also recognized the doubts and challenges athletes would face. “A lot of people will say to you, ‘that can’t happen,’ or ‘that is too far-fetched, everyone is advanced.’ But maybe there is something you are missing there — your spirit.”