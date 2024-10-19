Rockfall event logged in Mayon Volcano

A rockfall event was logged at Mayon Volcano in Albay over the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs stated that Mayon Volcano emitted a 300-meter-tall moderate plume, which drifted west to southwest.

The volcano also exhibited a faint crater glow, visible only through the use of a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone of Mayon Volcano is prohibited.

Flying any aircraft near the volcano is likewise prohibited.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur in the area.