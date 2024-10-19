Rockfall event by Mayon Volcano

A rockfall event was logged in Mayon Volcano in Albay over the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Saturday.

Based on its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano emitted 300-meter tall moderate plume that drifted west to southwest and southwest.

The volcano also had a faint crater glow that was only visible through the use of a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone of Mayon Volcano is not allowed.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is likewise prohibited.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides or avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur in the area.