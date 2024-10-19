QCPD ensured disaster delegates’ security during city visits — Buslig

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD), led by acting district director P/Col. Melecio M. Buslig Jr., announced over the weekend that they have implemented extensive security measures to safeguard delegates of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 during their visit to key disaster risk reduction sites in Quezon City.

Highlighting the city’s commitment to both disaster preparedness and international cooperation, the delegates visited prominent DRR facilities in Quezon City, including the DoST Phivolcs Museum, IRISE UP (Intelligent, Resilient and Integrated Systems for the Urban Population) at Quezon City Hall, Old Barangay Batasan, and Barangay Bagong Silangan.

The visits were part of the city’s efforts to promote the tourism industry while showcasing its innovative DRR capabilities.

To ensure the smooth execution of the tours, police officials conducted thorough inspections of the sites, particularly at the DoST Museum located on C.P. Garcia Avenue.

The inspections were part of the broader security measures implemented by the QCPD to ensure the safety of both the delegates and the public during the event.

In total, more than 500 personnel from the QCPD were deployed across the various DRR sites to provide security, manage traffic and ensure a peaceful and orderly environment as the delegates explore the city’s capabilities in disaster risk reduction.

“The safety and security of the APMCDRR 2024 delegates is our utmost priority. Our comprehensive inspections and deployment of personnel are essential in ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly while showcasing Quezon City’s capabilities in disaster preparedness and risk reduction,” Buslig said.