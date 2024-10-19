Pope appoints new Catarman bishop Buco

The provincial government of Northern Samar has warmly welcomed the appointment of Bishop Nolly Buco as the new prelate of the Diocese of Catarman.

Governor Edwin Ongchuan expressed optimism that Buco’s leadership will guide the diocese’s “continued growth and spiritual nourishment” as it prepares for its 50th anniversary on 11 March, 2025.

Pope Francis appointed Buco as Bishop of the Diocese of Catarman on Friday. Prior to this, Buco served as the apostolic administrator overseeing the diocese following the resignation of Bishop Emmanuel Trance in December 2023, while concurrently holding the position of auxiliary Bishop of Antipolo.

Buco becomes the third bishop to lead the Diocese of Catarman since its establishment on 5 December, 1974, following Northern Samar’s declaration as a separate province from Samar.

“Bishop Buco's dedication and exemplary leadership as the apostolic administrator of Catarman for almost a year now have been instrumental in guiding our diocese during a challenging period,” Ongchuan stated. “We are truly blessed to have Bishop Buco, a seasoned and esteemed canon law expert, entrusted with the pastoral care of our diocese."

Buco was born in Baganga, Davao Oriental, on 27 November, 1963. He studied philosophy at the Sacred Heart Seminary in Palo, Leyte, and theology at the Immaculate Conception Major Seminary in Guiguinto, Bulacan. He was ordained a priest on 18 October, 1993, for the Diocese of Antipolo. In the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Buco serves as judicial vicar of the National Tribunal of Appeals, which handles marriage nullity cases in the country.