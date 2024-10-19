Pope appoints new Catarman bishop

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The provincial government of Northern Samar warmly welcomed the appointment of Bishop Nolly Buco as the new prelate of the Diocese of Catarman.

Gov. Edwin Ongchuan said Buco’s appointment will steer the diocese’s “continued growth and spiritual nourishment” as it prepares for its 50th anniversary on 11 March next year.

Pope Francis appointed Buco as the bishop of the Diocese of Catarman on Friday. Before his appointment, Buco was designated as the apostolic administrator to oversee the diocese following the resignation of Bishop Emmanuel Trance in December 2023 while at the same time serving as the auxiliary bishop of Antipolo.

Buco is the third bishop to be appointed to the Diocese of Catarman since it was established on 5 Dec. 1974 following the declaration of Northern Samar as a separate province from Samar.

“Bishop Buco’s dedication and exemplary leadership as the apostolic administrator of Catarman for almost a year now have been instrumental in guiding our diocese during a challenging period,” Ongchuan said in a statement.

“We are truly blessed to have Bishop Buco, a seasoned and esteemed canon law expert, entrusted with the pastoral care of our diocese,” he stated.

“As we welcome Bishop Nolly Buco as the third bishop of Catarman, we look forward to his guidance, wisdom and vision in shepherding our diocese towards a future filled with faith, hope and charity. May his leadership inspire us all to deepen our spiritual journey and strengthen our bonds of unity within the Catholic community,” Ongchuan added.

According to his profile published by the Vatican Press Office, Buco was born in Baganga, Davao Oriental, on 27 November 1963. He studied Philosophy at the Sacred Heart Seminary in Palo, Leyte, and Theology at the Immaculate Conception Major Seminary in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

He was ordained a priest on 18 October 1993 for the diocese of Antipolo.

In the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Buco serves as judicial vicar of the National Tribunal of Appeals, a body that handles marriage nullity cases in the country.