Political will drives trade, ecology push

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spent last week further improving relations with other nations as a follow-up to the Asean Summit in Vientiane, Laos early this month.

Among the significant achievements for the week was the Proposed Roadmap to Comprehensive Partnership 2024-2025 between the Philippines and New Zealand which Mr. Marcos said should be ready by 6 July 2026 when the two countries celebrate their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Chief Executive’s relevant activities for last week are being presented in collaboration with the Presidential Communications Office’s (PCO) Bureau of Communications Services to give the public a window into his efforts to build a better future under the aegis of the Bagong Pilipinas thrust.

12 October

Durian sales to NZ pushed

On the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, President Marcos held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the negotiations for the export of Philippine durian.

Luxon said they also discussed the export of New Zealand onions to the Philippines and a possible increase in pineapple exports.

The two leaders also tackled developments in education as well as political relations. Bilateral agreements on defense and military, environment, labor, air services, law enforcement to combat transnational crime and work holidays were also tabled.

Agreements on science and technology, geothermal cooperation, avoidance of double taxation, trade, and postal matters were negotiated.

On the same day, the Proposed Roadmap to Comprehensive Partnership 2024-2025 between the Philippines and New Zealand was taken up for possible signing by 6 July 2026, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

13 October

‘Bagong Pilipinas’ fair eyes creative media

The government’s Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) started a two-day comprehensive support initiative worth P75 million for over 15,000 members of the creative media industry.

The event titled “Paglinang sa Industriya ng Paglikha” (Cultivating the Creative Industry) at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City focused on uplifting professionals from the film, television, theater and radio sectors with essential services and benefits.

The BPSF has already served more than 2.5 million families nationwide, rolling out at least P10 billion worth of government services and aid.

“The BPSF is one of President Marcos’s programs aimed at helping each sector in our society, including those in the creative industry. This shows that we don’t neglect our workers in the field of arts and media,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a message.

14 October

Key int’l ecology assembly

Aside from closer cooperation, the President also called for deeper innovation and sustained commitment to address the frequency and severity of natural hazards as he welcomed delegates to the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) in Malacañang.

He pushed for leveraging science and technology to alleviate the impact of climate change and ensure accessibility to disaster risk reduction financing.

This is the first time the Philippines hosted the APMCDRR which promotes coordination and cooperation in disaster risk reduction and supports the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 to 2030 in Asia and the Pacific.

Malaysia’s Deputy Premier welcomed

The Philippines and Malaysia agreed on stronger collaboration, particularly in education and disaster response and management during the courtesy call in Malacañang of Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Rural and Regional Development.

The government has adopted a skills training system for plumbers, electricians and carpenters, according to the President.

Malaysia’s Deputy PM said his country wants to learn from the Philippine education system, particularly on technical and vocational education and training.

Regarding disaster response cooperation, Dr. Hamidi said the Malaysian government has a group known as the SMART team for typhoons and disasters that could be sent to the Philippines.

15 October

AsPac’s disaster risk reduction stepped up

Mr. Marcos shared the key steps to accelerate disaster risk reduction during the opening ceremony of the 2024 APMCDRR.

These actions include scaling up investments and development of financing mechanisms; embracing inclusion; acknowledging that climate change and disasters are catalysts for human displacement; adopting innovation at every strategy and coordination and collaboration as cornerstones of the whole-of-nation approach; engaging stakeholders to identify needs, gaps and risks; fostering open dialogue; putting great value on the private sector; and advocating for stronger international legal frameworks.

The President said he hopes for a future where recovery becomes less frequent as the regions lay the foundation for a safer, more adaptive, inclusive, and disaster-resilient place.

The APMCDRR aligns its aims with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement.

16 October

Simplified fiscal regime sought for mining

President Marcos lauded the various mining groups and companies for their outstanding performance as responsible miners during the 2023 Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) held in Malacañang.

The Chief Executive cited the awardees’ investments in environmental technologies and adoption of best practices beyond compliance, from pioneering reforestation efforts to utilizing more sustainable extraction techniques.

Moreover, the President directed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to strengthen its regulatory capabilities for the industry to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards.

Key Mindanao road project greenlighted

The National Economic and Development Authority board, chaired by the President, approved the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

According to Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the MTCIP will enhance the transport network in Mindanao and will benefit the agriculture sector.

The project is a part of the master plan for the high-standard Highway Network Development Project and is foreseen to provide high-level traffic services by assuring high-speed mobility and safe travels for vital transport socio-economic activities for the development of the regions and the country.

The project will be funded by the World Bank and will be completed in 2030.

17 October

Sorsogon projects fruits of unity

Various projects in Sorsogon were recognized as proof of fulfilled aspirations that ensued from the unified goals for the Philippines.

President Marcos commended the Sorsogon National Government Center as a one-stop-shop government center that provides easy access to government services and investment opportunities for the public.

He said the Sampaloc Tenement in the city, a housing project that provides safe and secure shelters to the residents of Barangay Sampaloc, is the product of harmonious objectives of the local and national governments.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive conveyed his huge satisfaction with every accomplished program and project of the government and assured the Bicolanos that more would be undertaken under his administration.

Sorsogon gets Sports Arena

While in Sorsogon, President Marcos inaugurated the Sorsogon Sports Arena (SSA) on the 130th anniversary of the province and the 50th Kasanggayahan Festival celebrations.

The SSA can accommodate 12,000 people and will serve as the National Training Camp for Filipino athletes. The President expects the P1.2-billion sports arena to contribute to the country’s quest for Olympic glory.

18 October

Easing wind projects’ bottlenecks

The Economic Development Group (EDG) of President Marcos said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Energy (DoE) have signed a memorandum of agreement allowing for the utilization of offshore and auxiliary areas covered by offshore wind energy service contracts.

According to the EDG, this will address the bottlenecks hindering foreign investment in offshore wind projects as well as the impediments to the development of offshore wind projects by foreign investors, and streamline the process, while ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Frederick Go, emphasized that this will help promote the government’s efforts at positioning the Philippines as a preferred investment destination for foreign investors.

With the landmark agreement granting the DoE rights to use identified sites for offshore wind energy projects, foreign investors may now access areas required for authorized offshore wind activities through the Department of Energy.

Pinoy goods to the world

The Chief Executive delivered a speech during the Manila FAME in Pasay City where he assured micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and artisan communities that their products would reach the international market.

The President said the government is making all necessary efforts to ensure that Filipino products gain international recognition by placing them not only in the “local space” but in the “digital space.”

Manila FAME is a premier trade show that showcases and promotes high-quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products by local MSMEs and artisan communities.

ARAL in place

The signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Bill will introduce mechanisms that would prioritize the implementation of learning interventions to address the current challenges faced by the education sector.

The President highlighted the significance of education as the greatest legacy to pass on to young Filipinos.

He also called for a collective effort to make education the cornerstone of the country’s progress.

The President said the ARAL Program will address the broader challenges in the education sector, such as mastering essential competencies and recovering from learning loss through structured tutorial sessions while reviving each student’s passion for learning.

19 October

DENR, DTI team up for mining

In a Palace briefing, the DENR said it will team up with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to promote investments in the extraction and processing of critical minerals.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said joint efforts with the DTI are part of the Marcos administration’s thrust to promote investments in the mining industry.

“We are in full collaboration with the DTI in promoting investments in processing. And so nickel, of course, is one of those areas that we are closely watching. And, of course, we are looking at copper as well,” Loyzaga said.

She said other countries generally want a steady supply of copper, nickel and cobalt — all of which are necessary in construction, electronics and digitalization.

Climate confab participants impressed

The United Nations (UN) and delegates to the two-day 2024 APMCDRR were impressed by President Marcos’ message calling for a safer, inclusive, adaptive, and disaster-resilient future.

“I have to say that the President’s keynote was very well received by the United Nations and by many of the delegates and they said that they were so impressed by the President’s (message) during the event,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Loyzaga said she was grateful for the attendance of delegates from the Pacific island nations. They have a tremendous stake amid the current threat posed by climate change, she said.

Case built up vs illegal miners

The government is building up a case against operators of a suspected illegal mineral reprocessing plant in Paracale, Camarines Norte, where 11 Chinese nationals were nabbed in a raid by the Bureau of Immigration and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on 13 October.

According to the DENR secretary in a briefing, the small-scale mining firm secured a permit in 2023. However, it was recently found to be operating beyond its authorized area of operation and its workers were foreigners.