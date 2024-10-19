Phreatic eruption observed at Taal Volcano

One phreatic eruption was observed in Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) over the last 24 hours.

The phreatic eruption lasted seven minutes and 39 seconds, according to Phivolcs.

No volcanic earthquakes, however, were reported.

Taal Volcano had a 1,800-meter voluminous emission which drifted southwest.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also seen.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or “in an abnormal condition.”

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.

Meanwhile, entry into the Taal Volcano Island remains strictly prohibited, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.