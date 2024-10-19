Pets travel, too

Jay Contreras, the vocalist of the popular band Kamikazee, recently inked a contract as the business partner of Pet.Love.Travel company in Fiyo Bagi resto in Quezon City. Contreras signed the contract alongside couple John Robert Baculi and Jascha Crenz Chacon, the founders and company owners.

Pet.Love.Travel, founded in September 2022, is a dedicated pet transportation service operating in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Founded with a passion for pets and their well-being, Pet.Love.Travel provides safe, reliable, and comfortable transportation for pets, ensuring they reach their destinations with care.

Whether it’s a routine vet visit, a trip to the groomers, or a move to a new home, the company prides itself on offering personalized and professional services tailored to the needs of each pet and their owners.

In addition to local pet taxi services, the company provides ferry, car, and plane transport options for long-distance pet travel, ensuring pets are transported safely and comfortably.

The service is built on a foundation of trust, love for animals, and a commitment to quality, making it a preferred choice for pet owners.

Last 20 May at the Manila Hotel, the company was awarded the National Outstanding Pet Transport of the Year recognition in the 2024 Excellent Filipino Awards.

“We are beyond grateful to our clients for always trusting Pet.Love.Travel. We also thank Jay Contreras of Kamikazee for trusting us to be our business partner. We shall continue to improve our services to give everyone the best pet transport experience,” says Baculi, who himself is a pet-lover and fur parent to five dogs.

For more information about the services of PLT, visit www.facebook.com/PetLoveTravel or its website petlovetravelph.com