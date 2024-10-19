Pasig TODAs seek waiting sheds

St. Gerrard Construction Charity Foundation plans to construct waiting sheds for tricycle drivers in Pasig City, the foundation’s top executive announced Saturday.

Curlee Discaya, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, said some members of the tricycle operators and drivers’ association (TODA) have requested the foundation build waiting sheds to provide passengers with a comfortable place while waiting for a tricycle.

“While my wife, Sara Discaya, and I were walking around, we saw that there are no waiting sheds for TODA members here in Pasig City. There are no waiting sheds for passengers or for TODA members to use as shelters from the sun and rain,” Discaya said in an interview during a medical mission in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City, on Saturday morning.

Discaya said TODA members who wish to have a waiting shed should submit a request letter to the foundation.

“We will gather all your request letters and then write a letter to Mayor Vico Sotto to seek permission to build waiting sheds in the city. If he allows us, then not just us, but also Mayor Sotto, will have contributed to providing these waiting sheds for our tricycle drivers,” Discaya emphasized.

He said they will comply with the building permit requirements for each waiting shed, adding they just hope the requirements are “not too burdensome.”

Discaya also noted that the construction of the waiting sheds would create employment opportunities for jobless individuals, particularly construction workers.