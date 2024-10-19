Pampanga gov’t extends helping hand to 1,735 students

GUAGUA, Pampanga — The Pampanga Provincial Government, under the leadership of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, has once again demonstrated its commitment to education by providing financial assistance to 1,735 students from Guagua National Colleges.

This initiative, known as the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP), aims to alleviate the financial burden of students and enable them to pursue their studies without interruption.

The distribution ceremony took place on Friday, 18 October, with Governor Pineda himself leading the event alongside Guagua Mayor Anthony Joseph “Tonton” Torres and other local officials. The EFAP provides students with a semiannual cash aid of P4,000, offering much-needed support for their educational expenses.

During his address to the scholars, Pineda emphasized the importance of dedication and perseverance in their studies, highlighting the long-term value of education.

He urged the students to prioritize helping their parents after completing their studies, emphasizing the importance of family and community.

Eivan Rheine Morales, one of the scholarship recipients, expressed her gratitude towards the program, stating that the financial assistance would greatly help her with her daily school expenses.

This latest round of financial aid reaffirms the Pineda administration’s commitment to supporting students and fostering a brighter future for the youth of Pampanga. The EFAP serves as a testament to the provincial government’s belief in the transformative power of education and its dedication to creating opportunities for all.