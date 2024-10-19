PAL issues Undas 2022 reminders

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Saturday that the airline expects a large volume of passengers to travel by air to, from, and within the Philippines during the coming Undas holiday period before and after 1 and 2 November.

To help passengers plan and get ready for a seamless Undas journey, the airline provides the following reminders:

•Check before you fly: Before heading to the airport, check the status of your flight by logging to www.philippineairlines.com, clicking the Flight Status button, and entering your flight number.

•Skip the lines: Passengers have 24 hours to check in online up to an hour prior to your flight via www.philippineairlines.com or your mobile app.

•Stay within your free baggage allowance: Make sure the weight of your bags does not exceed the free check-in baggage weight specified on your ticket.

To confirm the validity and completeness of all their travel documents, passengers are encouraged to double-check all their documents.

For international trips: Your passport must be valid for at least six months after the date of your trip. The name on your passport and the name on your ticket must match exactly. Make sure you have the necessary permits, visas, immunization records (if applicable) and other paperwork for your destination.

For domestic trips: Passengers must carry a valid government, school, or company-issued ID to guarantee that the name on their ticket matches the name on the ID submitted at check-in and boarding.

eTravel registration

Register for eTravel: International travelers must complete the eTravel registration online at least 72 hours prior to their flight schedules, as mandated by the Philippine government. Filipino travelers must secure their eTravel before departing or arriving in the country. Foreign travelers must secure their eTravel before arrival in the country to avoid inconvenience.

•Know your assigned terminal: Passengers must verify their terminal assignments first. In Manila, PAL international flights depart at NAIA Terminal 1, while PAL domestic flights depart at NAIA Terminal 2.

In order to get to the airport on time, it is also highly recommended that all travelers get on the road early. In larger cities like Manila and Cebu, expect considerable traffic, so leave early. Arrive at the airport four hours before international travel or three hours prior to domestic travel.

For further inquiries, passengers may call:

• Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 or (+632) 8855-8888

• Philippines Mobile: (+63) 919-056-2255

•Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

• Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

• WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

• myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y.