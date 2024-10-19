P3.084-M kush seized at Clark

A total of 2.56 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, also known as “Kush,” with an estimated street value of P3.084 million was seized by authorities at the Clark port as part of the continuous fight against illegal drugs.

The operation was led by the Bureau of Customs Port of Clark (BoC-Clark), in collaboration with the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Pampanga District Office, the Department of Justice and local officials from Barangay Dau, City of Mabalacat.

The BoC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) marked the shipment for physical inspection after observing suspicious images, according to BOC-Clark, after it arrived in the country on 14 October. A K-9 unit provided additional confirmation that prohibited narcotics were there.

Authorities found two bags during a physical examination. They also discovered two plastic bags containing fruiting tops and dried leaves — also suspected to be high-grade marijuana — hidden inside each of these bags.

The compounds were identified as marijuana, which is a harmful narcotic under the R.A. 9165, as amended, after samples were collected and sent to the PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment by BoC-Clark acting district collector Jairus Reyes for violating Sections 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 paragraphs f, i, and (l) (3 and 4) of the R.A. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. 9165, as amended.

District collector Reyes commended the team on their strict profiling and scanning efforts, which resulted in the successful seizure. He emphasized the Port of Clark’s commitment to the BoC’s anti-illegal drug campaign, as is being directed by Commissioner Bienvenido R. Rubio.

In accordance with the directions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, BoC Commissioner Rubio emphasized the BoC’s commitment to maintaining border security and community safety.