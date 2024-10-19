OFWs with expired visas remain in UAE

Despite lacking valid work visas, many Filipinos continue to risk seeking employment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cathy, a Filipino who has worked in Dubai for 13 years, shared that some of her fellow Filipinos remain in the country to find part-time jobs despite the risks.

“They have to be extra cautious because inspections are frequent,” she said.

The overseas Filipino worker (OFW) explained that most overstayers find work in caregiving, particularly taking care of babies, where they are paid around DHS 1,000 (approximately P15,000) per baby.

The reason many choose to overstay, Cathy added, is that jobs in the UAE offer far better pay than what they could earn in the Philippines.

“Many overstay here, even though it’s dangerous, because it’s still a way to earn money and send it to their families. Unlike in the Philippines, where no matter how hard you work, you’re still left with nothing,” she said.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver reported last week that 286 overstaying OFWs have taken advantage of the ongoing amnesty program, which started in September.

The program removes fines and penalties for overstaying and provides two choices: leave the country with a clean record and have the option to return later, or remain in the UAE if they can secure a job.

According to Ver, most of the 286 OFWs have opted to stay and try their luck in finding a job before the amnesty deadline on 31 October. The overstayers are now being assisted by potential employers to complete the necessary documentation.

The processing center in Al Awir has been facilitating the process, with several companies, including cleaning agencies, actively seeking Filipino workers.

“Once their papers are in order, they just need three documents: an offer letter, an employment contract and a company certificate confirming that the employer is legitimate,” Ver explained.

As of 17 October, the Philippine Consulate General had repatriated 91 more Filipinos, bringing the total number of repatriated workers under the amnesty program to 400. These returning workers are also eligible for financial assistance as part of the Philippine government’s reintegration efforts.

At the start of the program, 2,000 Filipinos expressed interest, but the numbers have since declined due to legal issues, such as unpaid debts, that disqualified some individuals.

There will be no extension of the amnesty period, according to an announcement by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.