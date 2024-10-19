NICO LOCCO IN ‘WILD BOYS’

Actor and host Nico Locco is now focused on shooting his new film Wild Boys where he co-stars with the Abrenica brothers Aljur and Vyn. Nico is thankful for the left and right blessings he receives on his showbiz career.

“Ang sarap sa feeling (It feels good) because this is my dream, acting, hosting show business has been my life ever-since I was 14 years old. Nag-start ako sa Los Angeles and eventually pumunta ako dito sa Pinas for show business (I started acting in Los Angeles and eventually I came to the Philippines for show business),” Nico said.

“Nanalo na ako ng total six best actor awards dito sa Pinas (I already won six awards). The first was in 2019 for a film called Sabado. Sabi nga nila I’m the first foreigner to win a best actor award dito sa Pinas and it made the headlines ( I have been told that am the first actor to win a best actor award here in the Philippines and it made the headlines),” he added

With his sexy image and model looks, many are attracted to Nico. He also admits getting indecent offers from random followers.

“It’s hard to avoid that kasi showbiz tayo pero I don’t take it personally I’ve learned in life not to take anything personally and kapag mayroon cross the line moment I just shoo it away and don’t pay any attention to it,” the actor said.

The actor is now single and is learning to focus on himself and his career.

“No comment on my lovelife, I’m learning to be happy I know marami nangyari sa lovelife ko that’s been publicized parang ngayon naka-focus ako sa sarili ko (a lot has been written about my lovelife. I’m focusing on myself this time) and learning to love myself more,” he added.

Nico recently invested in his own brand of underwear, his first business venture from his showbiz earnings.

“I’m releasing my own underwear brand by the end of October or early November. We will be selecting a number of designs from Loco Loco. Around 300 pieces and to make people excited we can have a pre-selling. I want to introduce something unique to the Filipino market — affordable underwear but with a luxury brand look and a price that is comparable to the leading brands,” he said.