NBI peppers Michael Yang’s brother with multiple raps

Sixteen complaints for falsification of public documents, perjury and violation of the Anti-Alias Law were filed against Yang Jian Xin, also known as Tony Yang, the brother of former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang.

The complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) showed that Yang allegedly used several aliases to establish and register multiple corporations with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Cagayan de Oro City.

The NBI said Yang concealed his identity as a Chinese national, obtained a Filipino birth certificate and used his Filipino names as an incorporator of these corporations, committing falsification in the corporations’ articles of incorporation and bylaws.

He was also charged with committing perjury and illegal use of an alias. The cases will undergo a preliminary investigation, while more complaints are expected to be filed in the coming days.

On 19 September, Yang was arrested at Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Yang has also allegedly falsified information on the SEC certification of Phil Sanjia Corporation.

He will also face charges for violations of the Social Security Act and Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, for the non-remittance of SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG contributions for Filipino employees of Sanjia Steel Corp.

His brothers, Hong Jiang Yang and Michael Yang, have also been linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has banned the operations of POGOs in the country and have given them until the end of the year to wind up their businesses.

POGOs had been linked to criminal activities like kidnapping, torture, murder and human trafficking.