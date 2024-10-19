Meta must face Massachusetts social media addiction lawsuit, sparking concerns for Filipino youth

Meta Platforms must face a lawsuit from Massachusetts alleging that the company knowingly implemented addictive features on its Instagram platform, particularly targeting young users, according to a ruling by Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp in Boston. The decision, made public on Friday, rejected Meta's attempt to dismiss the claims, which accuse the tech giant of deceiving the public about the mental health risks posed by its social media platform, especially to teenagers.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, argues that Meta violated state consumer protection laws and created a public nuisance. Nate Raymond from Reuters reported that the case centers around the accusation that Instagram's features—such as push notifications, "likes," and infinite scrolling—were designed to exploit young users' psychological vulnerabilities, fostering addictive behavior.

Meta had argued that the state's case should be dismissed under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet companies from liability over content posted by users. However, Judge Krupp ruled that the law does not apply in this case, as the allegations concern Meta's own business practices rather than third-party content. Specifically, the claims address the company's failure to disclose the dangers of Instagram to young users and its inadequate efforts to protect their well-being.