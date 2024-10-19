Mapúa celebrates a century of excellence

For a century, Mapúa University has established its position as one of the premier engineering and technological universities in the Philippines, gradually making its way onto the list of top educational institutions worldwide.

As the 100th anniversary of Mapúa University approaches on 25 January, 2025, the university continues to develop its research and cutting-edge curriculum by introducing new programs, industry-leading studies, and innovative learning tools.

"The legacy that Mapúa has built since 1925 is the result of our collective efforts to gain local and international recognition. The same efforts allow our educators to empower learners from all walks of life, in building pathways to promising careers," Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, Mapúa president and chief executive officer, said on 17 October during the Mapua centennial anniversary media launch.

From its humble beginnings in 1925, Mapúa has grown into a progressive institution—joining three other Philippine universities in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Ranking. It is also ranked among the top 100 universities in Southeast Asia and maintains its status as a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 4-Star institution.

In 2022, Mapúa began a collaboration with Arizona State University, launching Health Sciences and Business programs the following year. In 2024, the university introduced programs for working professionals, such as Master in Business Administration, Master of Arts in Psychology, and Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management.

"As industries continue to evolve, so are the bachelor programs that we offer. Our new programs are designed to grow the technically competent and agile workforce that industries need. We ensure that students develop future-proof skills that can be easily applied to any work site. This is the strategy why Mapúa graduates are highly preferred by employers who look not only for hard skills and exceptional soft skills," said Dr. Lilibeth Sabino, Mapúa executive vice president for Academic Affairs.

Moreover, in its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, Mapúa pursues transformative digital education by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the learning and teaching experience for both students and teachers.

Through its collaboration with ASU, Mapúa has integrated AI into its educational system, setting new educational standards—enhancing student success, streamlining processes, and creating new research opportunities.

Sabino also noted that students are equipped to leverage AI using advanced modules such as Basic Prompt Engineering with ChatGPT and Scripting ChatGPT with Python, enabling them to eventually develop their own AI tools while maintaining a balance between ethical and practical use of AI.