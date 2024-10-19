Magramo faces Flores for OPBF crown

One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo and Judy Flores battle for the vacant Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-flyweight title on Sunday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow takes the spotlight anew at the Okada Manila.

Almost a month after staging its first world championship fight, Blow-By-Blow is at it once again by putting up another action-packed card that will also feature the unbeaten lightweight Eman Bacosa, who meets Rodelyn Perez of Team Yamora Boxing of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Bacosa, carrying a 4-0 mark with four knockouts, is one of Blow-By-Blow’s premier attractions.

“It is with great pleasure that we are offering another big promotion for avid fight fans,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, whose weekly television show is aired by Cignal’s One Sports Channel every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

“I am confident that this Sunday’s event will match or even surpass the excitement generated by our world championship fight held in Mandaluyong where Melvin Jerusalem made the successful defense of his World Boxing Council minimumweight title against mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico,” he said.

Magramo, representing the Johnny Elorde Boxing Stable of Sucat-Parañaque, is slightly favored to take the OPBF belt owing to his experience.

But Flores’ chance of prevailing is not to be taken for granted.

Flores fights out of the stacked Sanman Boxing of General Santos City.