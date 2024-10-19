Loyola turns back Mendiola

Loyola FC stunned Mendiola FC 1991, 3-2, on Saturday for its first win in Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

It was a come-from-behind victory after trailing, 1-2, at the end of the first half of hostilities.

Mendiola started the first half strong after goals from Milad Behgandom in the 41st minute and Amir Memari in the 42nd minute gave Mendiola seemingly imposing a 2-0 lead.

But Rico Andes pulled one back for Loyola with a goal in the 44th minute.

The Greyhounds then started their comeback in the second half after center back Alassane Wade delivered a header in the 49th minute via a corner kick from Curt Dizon to tie the game at 2-2.

Rico Andes completed a brace after his goal in the 52nd minute and held onto their lead until the final whistle.