Interior chief wants goons crushed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The days of armed cohorts of politicians are numbered.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla has ordered a crackdown on private armed groups (PAGs) in Central Luzon, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to neutralize these groups ahead of the 2025 elections.

During a visit to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) on 18 October, Remulla directed law enforcers to intensify efforts to dismantle PAGs, which he said pose a threat to the safety and security of local communities.

Remulla’s call comes after PRO3 apprehended the suspects in the killing of online sellers Arvin and Lema Lulu. While commending PRO3 for their swift and effective action in that case, Remulla stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum in solving cases and ensuring public safety.

Don’t let up

“Our fight against private armed groups must be relentless,” Remulla said. “I urge Police Regional Office 3 to double their efforts to dismantle these groups that undermine peace and stability in our region. We must ensure that our communities remain safe and secure, free from the influence of these lawless elements.”

Brig. Gen. Rederico Maranan, PRO3 director, expressed gratitude for Remulla’s support and vowed to carry out the instructions steadfastly.

“We stand ready to fulfill our mission of dismantling private armed groups and maintaining the peace in Central Luzon,” Maranan said.

The Central Luzon top cop emphasized the directive serves as a reminder of the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all citizens, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle.

911 goes nationwide

Remulla also announced the nationwide rollout of a 911 response system during his first provincial visit to Pampanga on 18 October.

Remulla met with Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and mayors from across the province, outlining the new system designed to enable faster and more effective responses to emergencies and incidents.

“This is a crucial step in ensuring that help arrives when it’s needed most,” Remulla said. “The 911 system will streamline emergency response and provide a unified platform for citizens to connect with authorities.”

The secretary highlighted other initiatives aimed at improving service delivery for Filipinos, including the formation of a technical working group.

The group will collaborate with the Commission on Audit and local government units (LGUs) to streamline document processing, empowering LGUs to work more efficiently.

Regarding the commitment to capacity building, the DILG said it will work closely with LGUs to enhance their capabilities in every province.

Remulla stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “We should work together. I am dedicated to making your lives easier and helping your people, but let’s work together.”

Pineda and the mayors expressed their support for Remulla’s plans and expressed gratitude for his commitment to understanding the needs of the province.

Pampanga marks the first stop on Remulla’s provincial visits since assuming the post of DILG secretary this month.