Go reiterates support for deradicalization

Right after joining the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers’ (PSME) 72nd Anniversary in Pasay City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go went to Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, and attended the closing ceremony of the Friends Rescued deradicalization program on Thursday, 17 October.

As an invited guest speaker, he reaffirmed his commitment to supporting former rebels in their reintegration into mainstream society. The Friends Rescued initiative is a key part of the local government’s ongoing efforts to address the root causes of radicalization and provide participants with opportunities to transform their lives.

In his speech, Go praised the 25 participants for their courage in choosing the path of peace, stressing the importance of programs like Friends Rescued in helping former rebels positively change their mindsets and reintegrate into their communities. He also commended the dedication of local government units, community leaders, and partner organizations for their role in the successful execution of the program.

Senator Go acknowledged the presence and efforts of Governor Ma. Angelica Rosedell Amante for her leadership and continuous support for peace-building initiatives in the region.

He also expressed his gratitude to Brigadier General Adonis Ariel Orio, brigade commander of the 402nd Brigade, for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the community and fostering the reintegration of former rebels.

In addition, the senator recognized the contributions of LTC Mark Tabon, commanding officer of the 29th IB; LTC Chris Baloran, commanding officer of the 23rd IB; LTC Emil Cruz, deputy commander of the 402nd Brigade, and LTC Jeffrey Balingao, executive officer of the 402nd Brigade.

Their efforts in facilitating programs like Friends Rescued were lauded for playing a crucial role in ensuring the successful reintegration of former combatants into peaceful civilian life.