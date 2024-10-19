Go easy ticketing motorists, MMDA tells traffic enforcers

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes disclosed Saturday that agency traffic enforcers had been instructed not to issue citation tickets to motorists committing minor traffic violations, such as swerving.

The MMDA chief explained that “swerving” is not a traffic violation per se, but is defined as a movement wherein vehicles shift from one lane to another.

Artes said traffic enforcers were advised that instead of issuing violation tickets, they should remind motorists of their responsibilities to follow traffic rules and regulations.

This approach, Artes emphasized, will prevent the obstruction of traffic flow and allow enforcers to concentrate on their other task, ensuring the free flow of vehicles on major thoroughfares in the metropolis.

The policy aligns with adjusted mall hours, which will be implemented from 18 November to 25 December, the MMDA chief said.

The adjusted mall hours are designed to ease traffic congestion during the Christmas season, a measure agreed upon by the MMDA and mall operators in the National Capital Region, he explained.

Instead of opening at 10 a.m., shopping malls will open at 11 a.m. from 18 November to 25 December. The closing time will be at the discretion of the mall operators, Artes said.

MMDA officials and mall operators met Friday at the agency’s headquarters in Pasig to discuss measures to help alleviate road congestion during the holidays.

Artes indicated that the agency opted to reinstate measures to prevent Metro Manila roads from becoming “massive parking lots” during the Christmas season.

He noted that the opening hours of 131 shopping malls in Metro Manila would be adjusted. Of that number, 29 are located along EDSA. Malls should also enforce a limited schedule of deliveries — except for those carrying perishable goods — from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as avoid holding mall-wide sales.

The MMDA said it will also prohibit road diggings by both government agencies and utility firms, with exemptions to be announced by the agency.