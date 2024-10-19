GAME OF THE GENERALS: EAC smashes San Sebastian behind Gurtiza’s 27

Games today:

12 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs JRU

2:30 p.m. — Mapua vs San Beda

King Gurtiza posted a career-high 27 points as Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) downed San Sebastian College, 101-94, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Gurtiza also had five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Generals forged a tie for fourth place with Letran College and Lyceum of the Philippines University, all sporting identical 6-6 win-loss records.

The La Union guard thanked the team for having faith in his shooting ability despite going 6-of-21 from the field.

“I thank my teammates that I was able to get it even though I had a lot of misses. I’m also grateful for coach Jerson (Cabiltes) for his trust in me,” Gurtiza said.

“If we want to make it to the Final Four, it’s important to win our remaining matches, even the ones that we lost to in the first round.”

With a five-point lead, 99-94, with 13.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Gurtiza showed steely nerves as he calmly sank two free throws for a seven-point cushion.

“I think King’s mindset was to be aggressive, that’s why he was able to hit his shots from the three-point line compared to in the paint,” Cabiltes said.

“King is ready to take charge, but he wants to have everybody involved.”

Wilmar Oftana had a double-double game after scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds while Harvey Pagsanjan almost had a double-double of his own after scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds for EAC.

Tristan Felebrico scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Stags dropped to a 3-9 slate.

Meanwhile, Lorenz Capulong had a career-high 30 points as Arellano University stunned Lyceum, 91-86, to snap its two-game losing skid in the first match of the day.

Capulong went 12-of-20 from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds for a double-double as the Chiefs improved to a 4-8 win-loss record in a game that was remembered for what happened to Pirates forward JM Bravo in the final seconds of the game.

Bravo went down with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter and fell unconscious after he and Renzo Abiera bumped heads as they tried to get a rebound.

The Pirates big man has been discharged from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center and will be monitored.

Arellano head coach Chico Manabat said Capulong utilized his size inside the paint and made sure to be open for his teammates to find him.

“He’s the only one with that body so we need to maximize his size and at the same time, we need to improve his skills,” Manabat said.

“What is important is he knows his teammates will find him inside the paint.”

John Barba had 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, and four assists as Lyceum slid down to a 6-6 slate.

The scores:

First game

ARELLANO (91) — Capulong 30, Vinoya 14, Valencia 9, Miller 9, Borromeo 7, Abiera 4, Camay 4, Geronimo 4, Hernal 3, Flores 3, Libang 2, Ongotan 2, Rosalin 0.

LYCEUM (86) — Barba 18, Bravo 17, Villegas 15, Montaño 10, Daileg 9, Peñafiel 5, Aviles 4, Versoza 4, Panelo 4, Pallingayan 0, Moralejo 0, Cunanan 0.

QUARTERS: 26-17, 54-46, 72-68, 91-86.

Second game

EAC (101) — Gurtiza 27, Oftana 17, Pagsanjan 16, Quinal 11, Lucero 9, Luciano 5, Ochavo 3, Jacob 3, Bacud 3, Loristo 3, Doromal 2, Bagay 2, Angeles 0, Manacho 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (94) — Felebrico 30, R. Gabat 21, Are 14, Escobido 9, L. Gabat 9, Ricio 6, Pascual 3, Velasco 2, Aguilar 0, Suico 0, Maliwat 0, Barroga 0, Cruz 0, Ramilo 0, Lintol 0.

QUARTERS: 28-29, 55-51, 85-69, 101-94.