Hold on to your Mickey ears as the holiday season just got a magical upgrade as Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero skates into the SM Mall of Asia Arena from 21 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.
This isn’t your average ice show — it’s a full-on journey into the world of Disney, where your favorite characters light up the rink with heartwarming stories and epic adventures.
If you’re looking for more than just a visual spectacle, this one’s for you. With some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and heroines taking centerstage, it’s a chance for both kids and adults to be reminded of one simple thing: Everyone has a hero inside them.
This show isn’t just about stunts and cool effects. It’s about empowering little lionhearts everywhere, to be brave, compassionate, and to keep pushing forward, no matter the odds.
A quest like no other
What’s on the lineup? Oh, just Mirabel from Encanto, who’s out to save her family’s Casita, and along the way, teaches us that everyone’s got their own unique magic. Then there’s Moana, sailing the high seas, proving that you can find yourself even when you’re lost. And if you’re still singing “Let It Go” every time you shower, you’ll be vibing hard when Frozen takes over the ice. Elsa and Anna will be there to melt your heart with their tale of sisterly love that hits right in the feels.
For all the Filipinos out there, Encanto’s focus on strong family bonds is gonna hit close to home. It’s all about resilience, love, and those ride-or-die relationships that matter most.
Sing your heart out
If you love Disney soundtracks (and who doesn’t?), get ready to sing along with bangers like “How Far I’ll Go,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Let It Go.” And trust us, these songs paired with jaw-dropping skating choreography will give you all the feels. Picture yourself jamming out to your favorite Disney tunes while watching Moana, Ariel, Rapunzel, and Belle twirl and spin their way through their unforgettable journeys.
Family fun and priceless memories
More than just a show, Disney On Ice is the ultimate family bonding experience this holiday season. Parents, if you’re searching for a way to connect with your kids while sprinkling a little Disney magic into their lives, this is it. SM MOA Arena promises that this holiday show will create memories your family will cherish forever.
And as part of SM MOA Arena’s 12th-anniversary celebration, they’re teaming up with SM Cares to make this holiday season extra special.
With less than 100 days to Christmas, the countdown to holiday magic begins now. Who knows? You might just find your own hero along the way.