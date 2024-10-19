Hold on to your Mickey ears as the holiday season just got a magical upgrade as Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero skates into the SM Mall of Asia Arena from 21 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

This isn’t your average ice show — it’s a full-on journey into the world of Disney, where your favorite characters light up the rink with heartwarming stories and epic adventures.

If you’re looking for more than just a visual spectacle, this one’s for you. With some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and heroines taking centerstage, it’s a chance for both kids and adults to be reminded of one simple thing: Everyone has a hero inside them.

This show isn’t just about stunts and cool effects. It’s about empowering little lionhearts everywhere, to be brave, compassionate, and to keep pushing forward, no matter the odds.