Feed your wanderlust in Cebu and Palawan

The Philippines has long been a favorite destination for wanderers, dreamers, and adventurers — from those looking for heart-pounding and adrenaline-filled expeditions to those seeking solitude and serenity. The country’s unique blend of breathtaking beauty, colorful cultural heritage, and endless opportunities for exploration have positioned the Philippines as one of Southeast Asia’s top travel destinations.
Discover Cebu’s rich heritage and hidden gems
Cebu, the oldest city in the country, was the entry point of Christianity in the Philippines. One of the most notable, yet lesser-known, historical sites is Museo Sugbo, which offers a deep dive into Cebu’s past. The museum is housed in what was once the provincial jail and showcases various artifacts dating back to the Spanish and American colonial eras. Colon Street, recognized as the oldest street in the Philippines, is another testament to Cebu’s historical significance. While often overlooked in favor of more modern attractions, taking a stroll down this street offers glimpses of the past through its centuries-old architecture and cultural landmarks.
And while Cebu’s coastline and beaches are stunning, its highlands are just as awe-inspiring. A day trip to Balamban allows travelers to reconnect with nature. Offering panoramic views of Cebu’s landscape, the ecotourism and adventure parks in Balamban boast mountain ridges, hiking trails, and rich biodiversity. For a more immersive experience, hike to Mt. Kan-irag, also known as Sirao Peak. A trek to the summit will reward you with breathtaking views of Cebu City, Mactan Island, and the surrounding seas.
Cebu’s lechon is legendary, but the province’s culinary offerings extend far beyond this savory dish. Explore the local flavors by visiting Taboan Public Market, where you can buy the region’s famous dried fish and dried mangoes. For a unique twist on Filipino cuisine, head to Lantaw Floating Native Restaurant in Cordova, where you can savor seafood dishes prepared with a local touch, all while dining atop a floating platform with scenic views of mangroves and the sea.
Uncover Palawan’s hidden caves and tranquil escapes
While the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River in Palawan is a popular attraction, the province is home to other extraordinary caves. One such hidden gem is the Tabon Caves in Quezon, often referred to as the “Cradle of Philippine Civilization.” These caves are not only a geological marvel but also an archaeological site where some of the oldest human remains in the Philippines have been discovered. Visitors can take guided tours through the cave systems and learn about the fascinating history of human habitation that dates back tens of thousands of years. The views of the surrounding limestone cliffs and clear waters make this trip even more unforgettable.
Palawan is home to the Batak tribe, the smallest tribe in the Philippines and one of the oldest indigenous groups. Located in the foothills of Cleopatra’s Needle, the tribe welcomes visitors and teaches them about their way of life, traditional crafts, and deep connection with nature. Coron is also home to the Tagbanua people, who have called the island home for centuries. A respectful visit to these communities provides an opportunity to support sustainable tourism while gaining insight into their rich cultural heritage.
Palawan is known for its iconic lagoons, but beyond El Nido’s Big and Small Lagoons are lesser-known yet equally stunning spots. Cadlao Lagoon, often overlooked by tourists, is one such destination. A short boat ride from El Nido, Cadlao Lagoon offers the same towering limestone cliffs and turquoise waters but with far fewer crowds, a perfect destination for a more tranquil and intimate experience.
For those looking for serene and unspoiled beaches, head to Linapacan Island. The water is so clear you can see the ocean floor. Snorkelers and divers will find the marine life here to be just as abundant as in the more popular spots, just without the bustling crowds.
Cast your vote and discover the wonders of the Philippines
Indeed, the Philippines offers endless opportunities to satisfy your wanderlust. From rich cultural experiences to untouched natural wonders, every corner of Cebu and Palawan beckons travelers to explore beyond the usual and uncover something extraordinary.
