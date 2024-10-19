Feed your wanderlust in Cebu and Palawan

Discover Cebu’s rich heritage and hidden gems

Cebu, the oldest city in the country, was the entry point of Christianity in the Philippines. One of the most notable, yet lesser-known, historical sites is Museo Sugbo, which offers a deep dive into Cebu’s past. The museum is housed in what was once the provincial jail and showcases various artifacts dating back to the Spanish and American colonial eras. Colon Street, recognized as the oldest street in the Philippines, is another testament to Cebu’s historical significance. While often overlooked in favor of more modern attractions, taking a stroll down this street offers glimpses of the past through its centuries-old architecture and cultural landmarks.

And while Cebu’s coastline and beaches are stunning, its highlands are just as awe-inspiring. A day trip to Balamban allows travelers to reconnect with nature. Offering panoramic views of Cebu’s landscape, the ecotourism and adventure parks in Balamban boast mountain ridges, hiking trails, and rich biodiversity. For a more immersive experience, hike to Mt. Kan-irag, also known as Sirao Peak. A trek to the summit will reward you with breathtaking views of Cebu City, Mactan Island, and the surrounding seas.

Cebu’s lechon is legendary, but the province’s culinary offerings extend far beyond this savory dish. Explore the local flavors by visiting Taboan Public Market, where you can buy the region’s famous dried fish and dried mangoes. For a unique twist on Filipino cuisine, head to Lantaw Floating Native Restaurant in Cordova, where you can savor seafood dishes prepared with a local touch, all while dining atop a floating platform with scenic views of mangroves and the sea.