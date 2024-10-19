Enhance, not junk, partylists — Comelec

The partylist system must be maintained despite a strong clamor for its abolition as it is being manipulated by moneyed interests, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the system should instead be improved since it “deserves the attention of our people.”

“We should show to the people that the partylist system is a system that is credible, a system that has integrity,” Garcia said in an interview on Friday.

“The partylist system should not be abolished. That is in our Constitution. It is up to you to prove that our Constitution is not wrong, the commission is not wrong in accrediting each of you,” he said, addressing the groups.

Garcia said that instead of an amendment, a complete overhaul would be better so the partylist system can reflect the concerns and issues of the marginalized and underrepresented sectors.

“It’s about time” to reexamine and make changes to Republic Act 7941, according to Garcia.

“They are blaming the commission for how we accredit, how we consider each nominee while it is stated in our law that someone must file a petition to question a nominee,” he explained.

Garcia said the poll body cannot motu propio cancel a partylist organization or its certificate of nomination and acceptance.

In April, Garcia said Congress should amend the 1995 Partylist Law to prevent political families and power brokers from abusing the loopholes and easing out genuine representatives of the marginalized sectors.

164 vying under arrangement

On Friday, the Comelec released the full list of 164 partylist groups vying in the 2025 midterm elections.

The 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino got the coveted first spot while Uswag Ilonggo was in last place.

Since the 2013 midterm elections, the poll body has conducted an electronic raffle to determine the numerical arrangement of partylist groups on the official ballot.

Before this system, several partylist groups added the prefix “1” or “A” to their name in a bid to get the coveted top spot on the ballot.

For the May 2025 elections, the Comelec has approved the accreditation of 42 new partylist groups while 118 are existing organizations.

‘Hold your horses’

Meanwhile, the Comelec reminded election aspirants to minimize the use of campaign materials and lessen their public appearances ahead of the campaign period.

“Hopefully, because no one’s considered a candidate yet and it’s not yet the beginning of the campaign period, we can mitigate or minimize the use of campaign materials,” Garcia said.

“Hopefully, your appearances on television and radio are still consistent with what is right,” he added.

The Comelec chief stressed that while the commission cannot ban election aspirants from premature campaigning, the public will be watching them.

“Even though we can’t stop you, the people are watching you,” he said.

He cited Peñera vs Comelec, the Supreme Court ruling that says aspirants only become candidates once the official campaign period begins.

Under the ruling, candidates or their supporters are not obligated to report political advertisement expenditures just yet.

The campaign period for national positions starts on 11 February 2025, while the campaign period for local positions begins on 28 March 2025.