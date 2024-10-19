Election aspirants told: Minimize campaign materials, appearance

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded aspirants to minimize the use of campaign materials and lessen their public appearance ahead of the 2025 polls.

"Sana naman po, hindi porket hindi pa kandidato ang bawat isa at hindi pa simula ng campaign period, we have to mitigate or minimize kahit paano ang paggamit ng mga kalsada, materials na gimagamit na maaaring hindi pa nating matatawag na campaign materials (Hopefully, because no one's considered a candidate yet and it's not yet the beginning of campaign period, we can mitigate or minimize the use of roads or other campaign materials)," Comelec George Garcia said in an ambush interview on Friday.

"Sana naman po, yung paglabas sa telebisyon at radyo ay naaayon pa rin kung ano yung tama (Hopefully, your appearance on television and radio is still consistent with what is right)," Garcia added.

The Comelec chief stressed that while the Commission cannot ban election aspirants from premature campaigning, the public will be watching them.

"Hindi man namin kayo kayang pigilan, nakabantay ang sambayanan sa inyo (Even though we can't stop you, the people are watching over you)," he added.

Garcia previously reiterated that there will be no premature campaigning during the automated elections.

He cited Peñera vs Comelec, the Supreme Court ruling that says aspirants only become candidates once the official campaign period begins.

Under the ruling, candidates or their supporters are not obligated to report political advertisement expenditures just yet.

The campaign period for national positions starts on 11 February, 2025, while the campaign period for local positions begins on 28 March, 2025.