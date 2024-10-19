DoTr eyes splitting CAAP from investigation body

Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced plans to separate the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) from the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) to avoid any conflicts of interest.

At the 59th Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Conference in Cebu, Bautista emphasized the importance of enhancing the AAIIB’s independence. To ensure fair investigations and eliminate potential conflicts of interest, the board has been reorganized to fall directly under the supervision of the DoTr.

Bautista stated that the CAAP will no longer handle inquiries following an accident; instead, this responsibility will be assigned to another office within the DoTr.

He noted, “There is already a law that creates an investigation board, and this is a common practice in other countries. When an accident occurs, it should be investigated by an independent body because the CAAP serves as the regulator. A regulator cannot investigate itself, so independence is necessary, as is the case in many countries.”

The AAIIB’s mission is to improve aviation safety by identifying the causes of air accidents and incidents, making safety recommendations, investigating civil aircraft accidents, promoting research and suggesting preventive measures to reduce the incidence of aviation accidents.

According to Bautista, the Philippines is collaborating with the DGCA to develop actionable plans for the Asia-Pacific region that align with international aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Bautista also addressed the environmental challenges associated with the rise in air travel, stating that both the DoTr and CAAP are committed to minimizing the aviation sector’s environmental impact. They are integrating sustainable practices and ongoing operational improvements to address these issues.

He emphasized the importance of responsible growth, explaining that environmental assessments are incorporated into all airport projects to ensure ecological considerations are central to project feasibility.

Furthermore, the DoTr is prioritizing partnerships with private sector entities that share a commitment to sustainability.