DOH to prioritize mental health of Lebanon OFWs

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon are expected to receive psychological intervention from the Department of Health (DOH).

This amid the ongoing repatriation of OFWs from the conflict-hit country.

DOH hospitals are also set to accommodate the OFWs for admission and follow-up consultations free of charge.

“DOH recognizes the need to support both physical and mental health needs of the OFWs as they lived in a state of constant fear amid the conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli Defense Forces,” the agency said.

A total of 45 OFWs from Lebanon arrived on Thursday, 17 October, at NAIA Terminal 1 through the voluntary repatriation program of the government, bringing the total of repatriated Filipinos to 511.

The Philippine government has so far received 1,721 applications for repatriation as of 8 October.

About 11 Filipinos are also expected to arrive this weekend while the exit clearances of 413 others are being processed.

Currently, 179 Filipinos are staying in four shelters around Beirut.

The Philippine government started repatriating OFWs after the alert status in Lebanon was elevated from Level 2 to Level 3 in October last year.

Under Alert Level 3, Filipinos are advised to consider repatriation voluntarily.

The repatriation would be mandatory if the status is raised to Alert Level 4.