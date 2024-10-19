Disbarred lawyer among ‘nuisance’ candidates

Disbarred lawyer Bertini “Toto” Causing was among those recommended to the en banc by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Law Department to be declared as “nuisance” candidates.

Causing was allegedly considered a “nuisance” bet due to his disbarment, according to his camp.

In a statement released Friday, Ricky Tomotogro, founder and national president of Partido BUNYOG expressed dismay over the Comelec’s decision.

“Ayon sa Comelec, dahil na-disbar sa pagka-abogado si Engr. Toto, wala na itong integridad, at sa pagtakbo niya bilang kandidato sa Senado, ginagawa niyang katatawanan at mababa ang tingin sa prosesong elektoral (According to the Comelec, it was because Engr. was disbarred from being a lawyer, he no longer has integrity, and when he runs as a candidate for the Senate, he makes a joke and a mockery out of the electoral process),” Tomotogro said.

“Totoo, si Engr. Toto ay na-disbar sa pagka-abogado. Pero Comelec na mismo ang nagbanggit sa petition nito na kaya siya na-disbar ay dahil pinost niya sa Facebook ang pleadings ng kasong plunder na isinampa niya laban sa corrupt na pulitiko at mga upisyal sa kanilang lugar sa Mindanao (True, Engr. Toto was disbarred from being a lawyer. But the Comelec itself mentioned in its petition that he was disbarred because he posted on Facebook the pleadings of the plunder case he filed against corrupt politicians and officials in their area in Mindanao),” he added.

Tomotogro argued that Causing was not disbarred for immortality or defrauding his clients but due to the retaliation against by those he accused of corruption.

He then called on the poll body to revoke the designation of Causing as a nuisance candidate and include his name to the official ballot.

“Hindi ginagawang katatawanan ni Engr. Toto ang eleksyon. Hindi rin siya panggulo sa elektoral na proseso. Hindi siya ‘nuisance’ na kandidato. Siya ay may prinsipyo, may plataporma at may Partido (Engr. is not making a mockery out of this electoral process. He is not causing disturbance. He is not a nuisance candidate. He has a principle, a platform and a Party),” Tomotogro continued.

Causing is one of the two senatorial hopefuls being fielded by BUNYOG Party. The other one is environmentalist David D’Angelo.

In a 10-page deicion on 4 October 2022, the Supreme Court (SC) has disbarred Causing, then spokesperson of the Mabasa family, over a draft plunder complaint that he posted on Facebook in 2019.

The SC modified the penalty of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines from reprimand to disbarment for violation of the Code of Professional Responsibility and the Lawyer’s Oath.

The high court also noted that it was not the first time that Causing was sanctioned as he was previously suspended for one year for violating the confidentiality of an ongoing family court proceeding.

The Comelec released on 16 October the partial and official list of 66 legitimate senatorial aspirants.

A total of 183 aspirants filed their certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2025 polls.

Meanwhile, the poll body logged a total of 221 petitions filed against nuisance candidates.

Of the number, 117 cases were filed against aspirants for the national posts while 104 were filed against those for local posts.

The 117 cases will be given “due process” to explain and justify that they are not nuisance candidates, the poll body earlier assured.

Section 69 of the Omnibus Election Code defines a nuisance candidate as one who files a certificate of candidacy to put the election process in mockery or disrespute; to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of names; or if a candidate demonstrates that is has no bona fide intention to run for the office.

The Commission is expected to release the initial list of candidates for next year’s midterm elections before the end of this month.