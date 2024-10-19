Digital industry needs protection from cyber risks — tech CEO

A key player in the digital enterprise sector is seeking representation in the House of Representatives to protect digital users from rising cybercrimes and fraudulent activities amid the Philippines’ embrace of digitization.

According to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), there were 4,469 reported cybercrime incidents victimizing digital users from January to March 2024, a 21.84% increase from the 3,668 cases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In light of these numbers, former Maritime Industry Authority and Presidential Anti-Graft Commission official, now CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp., Atty. Nick Conti emphasized the need for legislative action. Conti underscored the importance of having representatives in Congress who can draft stronger laws to protect citizens against cybercrimes.

Capstone-Intel is a research company leveraging innovative technologies to generate actionable insights from data.

During the filing of election candidacies, Conti filed his certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONCAN) as the first nominee of CLICK Partylist. The party-list aims to represent key stakeholders in the Philippines’ digital ecosystem, which includes over 85 million internet users, 156 million mobile connections, 84 million social media users, and 80 million GCash and mobile wallet users.

“This thriving community also consists of 57 million e-commerce buyers, 10 million cryptocurrency users, 48 million esports enthusiasts, 1.5 million freelance content creators, over 2 million online sellers, and 2.2 million OFWs and 12.3 million senior citizens,” said Conti in an interview.

“These groups are vital drivers of technological and economic growth in the country, and their contributions and needs are central to shaping the future of digital connectivity and innovation,” he added.

CLICK Partylist was assigned the #34 position on the official ballot for the upcoming May 2025 National and Local Elections. The ballot positions were determined by a raffle conducted at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, in accordance with Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 11068, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Comelec has accredited 156 party-list groups who filed their CONCAN for next year’s midterm polls.